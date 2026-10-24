India chased down 181 against New Zealand in the second T20I despite a middle-order collapse. Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy stitched an unbeaten 69-run partnership under pressure to seal a thrilling four-wicket victory with one ball to spare.

Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy emerged as the heroes in Team India’s dramatic four-wicket victory in the second T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday, October 24.

With a 181-run target, the Men in Blue chased it down with one ball to spare in the final over. The unbeaten 69-run partnership between Tilak Varma (51) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (26) turned the game on its head to help the hosts not only to chase down the target but also extend their series 2-0 before moving to Henry Stadium in Wellington for the third T20I.

Opener Abhishek Sharma (27) and middle-order batter Naman Dhir (31) provided crucial contributions at the top and middle order to keep India in the hunt before Mitchell Santner’s economical spell (4/21) threatened to derail the chase.

Also Read: Tilak Varma and Nitish Reddy Heroics Seal India's T20I Series Lead

How did Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy Pull Off Victory?

Team India’s pursuit of the 181-run target was not an ideal start, as they slipped to 40/2 in 6.2 overs following the quick dismissals of Sanju Samson (14) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi before further collapsing to 70/5, following wickets of Abhishek Sharma, Shreyas Iyer (7), and Axar Patel (11).

After Axar’s dismissal, Naman Dhir joined Tilak Varma at the crease, and the former accelerated the Men in Blue’s run chase with a quickfire 17-ball 31 to take the hosts past the 100-run mark before his dismissal at 112/6. Thereafter, Tilak was joined by his fellow Hyderabadi batter Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Team India needed 69 off 31 balls to win the match.

Unfazed by the pressure, Tilak and Nitish began their counter-attack by rotating the strike smartly and capitalising on any loose deliveries offered by the New Zealand bowlers. The turning point of the match came when Tilak Varma smashed Nathan Smith for 18 runs, including 3 fours and a six, in the 18th over, bringing the equation down to 11 off 6 balls to win.

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In the final over, Tilak Varma smashed a boundary off Jacob Duffy to complete his fifty before Nitish Kumar Reddy struck the winning runs with a couple to seal India's thrilling four-wicket victory with one ball to spare.

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What was a seemingly impossible chase, Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy turned the impossible into reality, scripting a famous victory that will go down as one of India's finest T20I chases under pressure.

Other Indian players in the dugout and coaching staff erupted in wild celebrations as the winning runs were hit, rushing onto the field to congratulate the young heroes on a masterclass in composure.

Fans Applaud Tilak, Nitish For Match-Winning Partnership

Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy’s heroics and match-winning partnership have drawn massive praise on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts praising the duo for their composure under pressure.

Taking to their X handles, many fans hailed Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy for their match-winning partnership, while some also praised Naman Dhir for his crucial contribution in India's thrilling chase. Others compared India's thrilling chase with Virat Kohli's iconic unbeaten knock against Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup at the MCG.

Another section of fans also highlighted Nitish Kumar Reddy’s game-changing cameo, crediting his unbeaten 26 off 13 balls for easing the pressure on Tilak Varma and helping India seal a memorable victory.

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Team India will now look to seal the five-match T20I series when they take on New Zealand in the third match at Henry Stadium in Wellington on Tuesday, October 27.

Also Read: Arshdeep Singh Becomes Indias Highest T20I Wicket Taker in Calendar