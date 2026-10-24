Glenn Phillips scored a crucial 70 off 43 balls in the second T20I against India, rescuing New Zealand from an early collapse through a 116-run stand with Bevon Jacobs. Fans applauded his back-to-back clutch knocks in the series.

New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips has yet again delivered a clutch performance under pressure in the second T20I of the five-match series against Team India at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday, October 24.

After being to bat first by India skipper Shreyas Iyer, New Zealand posted a total of 180/5 in 20 overs. The half-centuries by Glenn Phillips (70) and Bevon Jacobs (58) and their 116-run partnership for the fourth wicket helped the hosts recover from a precarious position of 38/3 and post a formidable competitive score.

Arshdeep Singh (2/33), Prince Yadav (1/30), Nitish Kumar Reddy (1/28), and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/50) were the wicket-takers for the visitors as India attempted to restrict the scoring in the closing overs.

Also Read: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Reflects on Comeback After Four Years Away From India

Glenn Phillips’ Clutch Performance Once Again Steals Spotlight

As New Zealand managed to post a respectable total on the board against a disciplined Indian attack, Glenn Phillips once again stood tall as the backbone of the Kiwi batting lineup. Walking in to bat after Daryl Mitchell’s dismissal at 18/2, Phillips absorbed the early pressure before launching a devastating counter-attack alongside Bevon Jacobs.

The situation was such that New Zealand were reeling at 38/3 inside the powerplay after losing Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, and Daryl Mitchell cheaply to the Indian pace trio. However, Glenn batted with immense grit and composure while managing to escape a run-out when batting on 23, surviving a close shave when a sharp direct hit from the deep nearly caught him short of his crease.

Glenn Phillips and Bevon Jacobs revived New Zealand’s batting through a momentum-changing partnership, with the former completing his fifty in 33 balls and adding another stunning gear to propel the hosts past the 150-run mark before eventually being dismissed by Arshdeep Singh in the 18th over.

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Glenn Phillips’ knock of 70 off 43 balls consists of 4 sixes and as many fours, and he was batting at a strike rate of 162.79, which epitomized his sheer dominance during the middle and death overs.

Phillips carried on his momentum from the first T20I, where he played an unbeaten knock of 82 off 40 balls, including 8 fours and 3 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 205.00 to help the Kiwis post a total of 225/4 in 20 overs, but his efforts went in vain as Team India chased down a record 226-run target.

‘What A Fighter’: Fans Applaud Phillips For His Consecutive Heroics

Glenn Phillips’ back-to-back clutch performances in the ongoing T20I series against Team India have sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts praising the New Zealand batter for his consistency, composure under pressure, and ability to deliver when his team needs him most.

Taking to their X handles, many fans hailed Phillips for his consecutive match-winning knocks, praising his ability to rescue New Zealand from difficult situations and deliver under pressure. Others highlighted his remarkable consistency, with some declaring that the Kiwi batter was unstoppable in the ongoing series against India.

Another section of fans expressed their admiration for Phillips’ explosive batting, with several describing his consecutive knocks as a testament to his class and ability to thrive under pressure.

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Across two matches, Glenn Phillips has aggregated 152 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 152 and a strike rate of 183.13. In his T20I career, the Kiwi batter has amassed 2438 runs, including 2 centuries and 14 fifties, at an average of 33.39 and a strike rate of 144.68 in 99 matches.

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