The Business Standard report lists the top 10 richest cricket boards in the world right here.

1. BCCI: BCCI takes the first spot as the richest cricket board globally with a 2.2 billion dollar net worth. This equals Rs 20,840 crore in Indian currency. BCCI earns massive revenue through the IPL and commercial portfolios.

2. Cricket Australia (CA): Australia takes the second spot with around 79 million dollars (Rs 674 crore). They earn their income through international cricket, broadcast partnerships, and the Big Bash League.

3. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB): England holds about 59 million dollars (Rs 503 crore). They make money primarily from international cricket, The Hundred tournament, and domestic cricket.

4. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB): Our neighbouring Pakistan holds around 55 million dollars (Rs 469 crore). They earn mostly from the Pakistan Super League.

5. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB): BCB holds about 51 million dollars (Rs 469 crore). They get major income from the Bangladesh Premier League.