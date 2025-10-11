New Zealand captain Sophie Devine scored 63, managing her Type 1 diabetes mid-innings, to lead the Kiwis to their first Women’s World Cup win. Brooke Halliday’s 69 and bowling by Jess Kerr and Lea Tahuhu helped crush Bangladesh by 100 runs.

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine continued her golden run of form with a gutsy 63 to help the Kiwis secure their first win at the Women’s World Cup, crushing Bangladesh by 100 runs in Guwahati on Friday.

The White Ferns, who last year won the T20 World Cup, had struggled on India’s sluggish tracks, suffering defeats in their first two games against defending champions Australia and South Africa. But against Bangladesh, they finally hit their straps, led from the front by their talismanic skipper Devine, who shared a 112-run partnership with Brooke Halliday, who top-scored with 69.

It was another outstanding effort from Devine, who opted to take first strike. She had posted 112 against Australia and 85 versus South Africa, both in losing causes, but this time her effort paid off. Her gritty half-century laid the foundation for a competitive total after New Zealand had wobbled to 38-3.

Devine on Balancing Diabetes with her Performance

There was a moment of concern mid-innings when Devine, who manages Type 1 diabetes, had to halt play to check her blood sugar levels. Out came a few sweets and a sugary drink before she returned to the crease. “With diabetes, it’s always a bit of a balancing act,” Devine admitted later. “I had to take a few jelly beans and Coke to get going. It wasn’t the prettiest innings but sometimes you’ve got to do it ugly.”

Her knock of 63 off 85 balls, laced with two fours and two sixes, provided the spine of the innings. Another New Zealand great, Suzie Bates, who had collected consecutive ducks earlier in the tournament, finally found some form with 29, studded with six boundaries, before a mix-up saw her run out just when she was looking set. Halliday ensured the innings didn’t lose momentum, cashing in on the platform to notch up a fluent 69 featuring five fours and a six.

Bangladesh Lost Despite Late Fightback

Bangladesh’s reply never got out of first gear. Their top five batters failed to reach double figures, and it took them 15 overs to find their first boundary. Jess Kerr caused early trouble with 3-21, while Lea Tahuhu ensured there was no fightback, finishing with 3-22. Bangladesh folded tamely, with leg-spinner Fahima Khatun waging a lone battle. She top-scored with 34 before becoming the last wicket to fall, skied out to extra-cover off Eden Carson.

New Zealand sit fifth in the eight-team table, one place outside the semi-final spots, level on points with Bangladesh, who are one place below. The White Ferns now head to Colombo for their games against Sri Lanka and Pakistan before wrapping up their group stage in Bombay, facing hosts India, followed by England in Vizag.

Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana acknowledged her team’s struggles: “Our batting is not consistent. The lower order has done a decent job, but the top order needs to shoulder more responsibility.” Bangladesh will face South Africa and Australia in Visakhapatnam before taking on Sri Lanka and India in Mumbai