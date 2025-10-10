Image Credit : Getty

New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine has been the most consistent performer in the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2025 as he registered her third consecutive fifty in the match against Bangladesh at Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Friday, October 10.

Playing her last ODI World Cup, the veteran New Zealand cricketer is determined to leave a lasting legacy, with her performance being talked about, as Sophie Devine has maintained her exceptional form in the ongoing edition of the Women’s World Cup. Following her valiant 112-run knock against Australia, the 36-year-old played a brilliant innings of 85 off 98 balls against South Africa, underlining her consistency and leadership in her final ODI World Cup.

Devine’s latest performance was against Bangladesh in Guwahati, where he played a crucial knock of 63 off 85 balls, including 2 fours and as many sixes, alongside a vital 112-run stand for the fourth wicket, Brooke Halliday (69) to lift New Zealand from 38/3 to 150/3, setting up New Zealand for a competitive total of 227/9 in 50 overs.