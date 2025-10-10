- Home
New Zealand captain Sophie Devine leads the Women’s World Cup 2025 run charts with a century and two fifties. In her final ODI World Cup, she displays great consistency and leadership while managing type 1 diabetes, cementing her cricketing legacy.
Sophie Devine in Stellar Form in Women's World Cup 2025
New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine has been the most consistent performer in the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2025 as he registered her third consecutive fifty in the match against Bangladesh at Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Friday, October 10.
Playing her last ODI World Cup, the veteran New Zealand cricketer is determined to leave a lasting legacy, with her performance being talked about, as Sophie Devine has maintained her exceptional form in the ongoing edition of the Women’s World Cup. Following her valiant 112-run knock against Australia, the 36-year-old played a brilliant innings of 85 off 98 balls against South Africa, underlining her consistency and leadership in her final ODI World Cup.
Devine’s latest performance was against Bangladesh in Guwahati, where he played a crucial knock of 63 off 85 balls, including 2 fours and as many sixes, alongside a vital 112-run stand for the fourth wicket, Brooke Halliday (69) to lift New Zealand from 38/3 to 150/3, setting up New Zealand for a competitive total of 227/9 in 50 overs.
Consistency Despite Diabetes
Sophie Devine’s impressive run of form has been talked about, given that the New Zealand has maintained her consistency and leadership in the tournament thus far. However, the veteran cricketer is also managing her diabetes while continuing to perform at the highest level. At the age of 15, Devine was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes and has been living with it since then.
Diabetes did not deter her from pursuing her sporting dreams, as she has represented New Zealand in hockey and cricket at an international level, excelling in both sports. However, cricket is where she established herself as one of the best all-rounders in women’s cricket, earning acclaim for her consistency, leadership, and match-winning performances.
Dealing with Diabetes
Sophie Devine has been dealing with type 1 diabetes for over 20 years of her life, but the White Ferns’ legend has not let it affect her training, performance, or focus, meticulously managing her health condition while playing at the highest level. Speaking to Hindustan Times in 2021, the New Zealand legend revealed that she would use a sensor 10-15 times and take injections 5-6 times every day.
While travelling, Devine would carry a small case with her, which had all her diabetes equipment and medication, ensuring she could monitor her blood sugar levels and manage insulin doses at any time. Managing diabetes while playing is difficult, but Sophie Devine managed to balance her health with her cricket commitments, consistently performing well at an elite level.
Defies Diabetic Odds to Become New Zealand Cricket Legend
Diabetes would often pose challenges for any athlete, but Sophie Devine’s determination, resilience, and passion enabled her to overcome these obstacles, becoming one of New Zealand’s most celebrated cricketers. Having made her international debut in a T20I match against Australia in 2006, Devine went on to become one of the finest all-rounders New Zealand has ever produced in women’s cricket.
In her ODI career, Devine has aggregated 4250 runs, including 9 centuries and 18 fifties, at an average of 32.94, while picking 107 wickets at an average of 36.53 and an economy rate of 4.56 in 155 matches. In T20Is, the veteran all-rounder has amassed 3431 runs, including a century and 21 fifties, at an average of 28.12 and picked 119 wickets, including a four-wicket haul, at an average of 19.34 and an economy rate of 6.65 in 146 matches.
Tops Leading Run-Getters Chart in Women’s World Cup 2025
Sophie Devine’s consistent run of form has solidified her spot at the top of the leading run-getters chart in the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2025, amassing 260 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 86.66 in three matches. Despite having diabetes, Devine has been quite consistent with her form, guiding New Zealand’s batting lineup with poise and delivering when she was needed the most.
Recently, Sophie Devine has made her 300th international appearance during the match against South Africa. Devine will look to carry on her impressive run of form in the remainder of the tournament in order to help New Zealand challenge for the title and leave a memorable mark in her final ODI World Cup.