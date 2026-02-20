Reports suggest Indian-owned franchises in The Hundred 2026 may skip signing Pakistani players at the auction. This ‘unwritten rule,’ shaped by IPL ownership and geopolitical tensions, fuels debate over fairness and inclusivity in the tournament.

Ahead of The Hundred 2026 Auction, which will tentatively take place in March, reports have emerged that Indian-owned franchises will likely avoid signing Pakistani players for the upcoming season of the tournament.

The Hundred 2026 will take place in July this year, and the auction is expected to determine squads for all eight franchises. Out of eight teams, four are owned by Indian Premier League (IPL) stakeholders, including Manchester Super Giants (RPSG Group), MI London (Reliance), Sunrisers Leeds (Sun TV), and Southern Brave (GMR), all linked to IPL owners.

This highlights the growing influence of IPL‑linked investors in several The Hundred franchises. However, the controversy began before the auction when reports first emerged that these Indian-owned franchises would unlikely sign Pakistan players, sparking debate over selection fairness.

No Pakistan Players in Indian-Owned The Hundred Franchises

On Friday, around 63 Pakistani players have reportedly signed up for The Hundred Auction in March. However, their acquisitions will likely be limited to four franchises, as other franchises with IPL‑linked ownership have reportedly indicated they will not bid for any Pakistani players at the auction.

According to a report by the BBC, a senior official in the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has already indicated to an agent that interest in players from Pakistan would be limited to the franchises that have no ties with the Indian Premier League (IPL). Another agent described the situation as an ‘unwritten rule’ across various leagues where there is an investment by IPL’s team owners.

This means Birmingham Phoenix, London Spirit, Trent Rockets, and Welsh Fire are expected to be the main bidders for Pakistani cricketers at the auction, as these four franchises are not owned by IPL-linked investors and thus may be more open to signing players from Pakistan.

According to the report by The Telegraph, the Indian-owned The Hundred franchises are unlikely to acquire the services of Pakistan players due to long-standing geopolitical tensions and the franchise patterns.

The BBC reported that the Manchester Super Giants deputy chairman, James Sheridan, said their approach remains focused on building the strongest possible squads for success for the upcoming season of The Hundred.

Why May Indian-Owned The Hundred Teams Avoid Signing Pakistan Players?

The reports of the IPL owners with investments in The Hundred franchises sparked a debate and furore, raising questions bout fairness and inclusivity in player selection. The question is, why may the Indian-owned The Hundred franchises skip acquiring the services of Pakistan cricketers at the auction? There is a larger picture behind this decision.

Following the 2008 Mumbai Terror Attack, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) effectively imposed a ban on bilateral cricketing ties with Pakistan, which has influenced cricketing relations across leagues where Indian investors are involved. After IPL 2008, no Pakistan cricketers have been debarred from participation in the cash-rich T20 league in the world.

If the Indian-owned The Hundred franchises sign Pakistan cricketers, there are likely to be chances of fan backlash and commercial repercussions, including negative reactions from parts of the fanbase in India and concerns over political sensitivities amid geopolitical tensions between the two nations. With the ‘unwritten rule’ in place, Indian-owned franchises are expected to avoid signing Pakistan cricketers, priortizing commerical interests over purely cricketing decisions.

Additionally, the franchises have often raised concerns over Pakistan players’ unavailability for the tournament due to international commitments or difficulties in getting non-objection certificates (NOCs) to participate in the leagues. With Pakistan’s two-match Test series against the West Indies clashing with The Hundred 2026 in July, there is uncertainty whether Pakistani players will be fully available for selection, further discouraging Indian-owned franchises from bidding for them.

The ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan post the Pahalgam Terror Attack in April last year have only heightened sensitivities around cross-border player signings. Therefore, Indian-owned franchises will likely exercise caution and avoid any move that could spark controversy.

Michael Vaughan Urges ECB to Intervene

Amid the reports of the Indian–owned The Hundred franchises unlikely to sign Pakistani players, former England captain Michael Vaughan has urged the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to step in and ensure fair and inclusive treatment by all the franchises toward all players, including those from Pakistan.

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), Vaughan emphasized that the ECB must intervene quickly to prevent discrimination, preserving cricket’s status as an inclusive sport in England.

“The ECB need to act fast on this .. they own the league and this should not be allowed to happen .. the most inclusive sport in the country is not one that allows this to happen ..” the former England captain wrote.

It remains to be seen whether the ECB will take concrete steps to address the situation ahead of the auction, and if Indian-owned franchises will reconsider their stance on signing Pakistani players.

The upcoming decisions could set an important precedent for inclusivity, fairness, and the overall image of The Hundred as a global, competitive tournament.