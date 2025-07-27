Nitish Kumar Reddy dismisses reports of leaving Sunrisers Hyderabad, affirming his commitment to the team. He emphasizes his strong bond with SRH, built on trust and shared passion, following speculation about his future in the IPL.

Team India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy broke his silence on the reports of him parting ways with Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of next year’s Indian Premier League.

Nitish Reddy has been part of Sunrisers Hyderabad since IPL 2023 and had a breakthrough season in 2024, where he amassed 303 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 142.92 in 13 matches. His performance in the IPL 2024 led to his maiden India call-up for the T20I series against England and stole the spotlight in the match, where he played a brilliant knock of 74 off 35 balls at an impressive strike rate of 217.

The 23-year-old all-rounder did not have a season in the last edition of the IPL, having scored 182 runs at an average of 22.75 in 13, despite being retained by SRH for INR 6 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. His performance came under scrutiny, especially due to his price tag, as the Sunrisers Hyderabad failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Is Nitish Reddy parting ways with SRH?

Following the IPL 2025, there were several reports of certain players leaving their respective franchises ahead of the next season of the Indian Premier League. Recently, reports emerged that Nitish Kumar Reddy was likely to enter the auction as the all-rounder was seeking a defining role with the bat in the tournament.

However, the all-rounder himself rubbished the rumours of him leaving Sunrisers Hyderabad. Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), Nitish Kumar Reddy spoke about his connection with the team, while denying the reports of parting ways with the Hyderabad-based franchise.

“I tend to stay away from the noise, but some things deserve clarity,” Nitish wrote on X.

“My connection with SRH is built on trust, respect, and years of shared passion. I’ll always stand by this team,” he added.

Nitish Kumar Reddy was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 20 lakhs at the IPL 2023 Auction and retained him for the same price tag for the IPL 2024. However, the Andhra all–rounder managed to secure a deal worth INR 6 crore as his retention price, which was almost a 3000% increase from his previous salary for the last two seasons of the tournament.

In his IPL career, Nitish Kumar Reddy has aggregated 485 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 28.52 and a strike rate of 132.87 in 28 matches.

Nitish Kumar Reddy flies back after being ruled out of England Test Series

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar Reddy has reportedly returned home from England in the middle of the ongoing Test series after sustaining an injury on his right knee.

Ahead of the fourth Test, the all-rounder sustained ligament damage in his right knee during a gym session in Beckenham, where Team India had a few days of practice sessions following the Lord’s Test defeat before heading to Manchester.

The 23-year-old was not part of the playing XI for the first Test at Headingley in Leeds before featuring in the next two Tests at Edgbaston and Lord’s. However, Reddy was ruled out of the remainder of the Test series due to a knee injury, and Shardul Thakur replaced him in the playing XI for the Manchester Test.

Nitish Reddy is likely to undergo rehabilitation and recovery at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.