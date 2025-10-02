Nepal’s leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane was suspended for two T20Is vs West Indies after a late withdrawal citing mental health concerns. Yet, Nepal created history by clinching the series 2-1, their first-ever bilateral win over a Full Member nation.

A statement from the Cricket Association of Nepal stated that Lamichhane's late withdrawal - 15 minutes before the toss - from the first T20I on September 27 had a ‘serious impact’ on the team and Nepal cricket as a whole. The board said the team management had recommended that Lamichhane be benched for the remaining two games in the series.

Historic series win for Nepal

Nepal have scripted the most significant chapter in their cricketing journey, defeating two-time world champions West Indies 2-1 in the three-match T20 International series in Sharjah. The triumph marks Nepal's first-ever bilateral series victory against a Full Member nation.

The series began with a stunning upset as Nepal defended a modest total to secure a 19-run win. Nepal sealed the series in the second game with a commanding 90-run victory, their most significant margin ever in T20Is against a Full Member.

The Caribbean side salvaged pride in the final T20I, cruising to a 10-wicket win after Nepal managed just 122.

