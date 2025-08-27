The Indian government's online gaming ban will hit top cricketers like Kohli, Dhoni, and Rohit, causing massive endorsement losses. The BCCI also faces a financial blow after ending its partnership with Dream11, its Team India title sponsor.

The online gaming industry is apparently going through a tough time after the Government of India enacted the Online Gaming Bill last week. On August 21, the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025 was passed in the Rajya Sabha, putting a complete ban on online gaming, irrespective of whether it is based on skill or chance.

The bill was tabled by Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and it was passed in the Lok Sabha with a significant majority before being officially approved by the members of the Rajya Sabha, making the ban on online gaming in India effective. The Online Gaming Bill is aimed at reducing addiction, financial losses, and their impact on the youth.

The top fantasy gaming platforms, like Dream 11, Winzo, MyCirle11, and others, will now have to comply with new regulations, impacting their businesses, marketing strategies, and partnerships with several individuals, including top Indian cricketers.

Kohli, Dhoni, Rohit to be impacted by Online Gaming Ban

The Online gaming platforms have been tied up with top Indian cricketers, including the likes of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma, to promote their apps, participate in marketing campaigns, and engage fans through fantasy sports endorsements. However, after the Online Gaming Bill, these cricketers may no longer be legally associated with such platforms, potentially affecting their brand partnerships and promotional income.

As per the report by Cricbuzz, Kohli has annually earned 10-12 crore, while Dhoni and Rohit earn 6-7 crore per year from Dream 11 and Winzo. The online gaming platforms often rely heavily on their popularity to attract users, boost subscriptions, and drive engagement, making the cricketers’ endorsement a key component of their marketing strategy.

Scroll to load tweet…

Since the online gaming industry has been booming over the past few years, the ban is expected to have significant financial and promotional consequences for both the platforms and the celebrity endorsers who are associated with them. Indian cricketers endorsing online gaming platforms get a share of the revenue generated through user subscriptions, in-app purchases, and promotional campaigns, which could see a significant decline following the ban.

Reportedly, other Indian cricketers, including Mohammed Shami and Washington Sundar, are expected to lose a significant portion of their endorsement deals and associated earnings as online gaming platforms adjust to new regulations. The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and MS Dhoni are expected to collectively lose 200 crore in endorsement income as a direct result of the Online Gaming Bill and the subsequent restrictions on fantasy gaming promotions.

BCCI hit by financial setback after Dream 11 exit

After the Online Gaming Bill was officially passed in the Rajya Sabha, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to part ways with Dream 11, which was Team India’s title sponsor since 2023. In 2023, Dream 11 stepped in as Byju’s replacement and entered a three-year contract worth INR 358 crore with the BCCI.

As Team India’s jersey sponsor, Dream11 contributed INR 119 crore annually to the BCCI over the past two years. The Indian cricket board would also get a share of revenue from marketing campaigns and fan engagement initiatives tied to Dream 11. Additionally, the BCCI also tied up with MyCircle11 as a fantasy gaming partner for the Indian Premier League, committing 625 crore for a period of five years from 2024 to 2028, earning approximately ₹125 crore per year.

After the passage of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025 by the Indian government, the BCCI’s partnerships with Dream 11 and MyCircle11 are expected to be terminated, potentially leading to a significant reduction in annual sponsorship revenue.

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, the BCCI is in quest to find Team India’s new jersey sponsorship deal, aiming to secure a deal that can offset the financial gap after the Dream 11 exit and maintain a strong commercial support for Team India.

How will Online Gaming ban affect Indian cricket?

Over the last few years, the online gaming platforms have been major contributors to Indian cricket’s ecosystem, as the industry has been booming, providing substantial sponsorship revenue, enhancing fan engagement, and creating promotional opportunities that directly supported the BCCI and the top Indian players.

Dream 11 and MyCircle11 have been directly associated with the BCCI and IPL, and the two platforms contributed 1000 crore in sponsorship and partnership revenue over the period of five years, playing a crucial role in funding cricket operations, players’ operations, and fan engagement drives. According to the report by Economic Times, Dream11 and MyCircle11 collectively spent INR 5000 crore annually on marketing, advertising, and promotions.

Apart from BCCI, Dream 11 is also a title sponsor for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, and Punjab Kings, reportedly earning them between 10-20 crore annually. According to Karan Taurani, executive vice-president, Elara Capital, the brand value for Indian cricketers is expected to take a hit as real money gaming contributed significantly to endorsement venue.

"Now, I think endorsements for cricketers will take a hit. Their brand value and income are bound to decline. While players endorse multiple products, the real money gaming segment contributed significantly to their endorsement revenue, which could drop by 20-25 percent. Broadly, that translates to about INR 8,000-10,000 crore," Taurani told Cricbuzz.

With the Online Gaming Ban, both the BCCI and Indian cricketers are expected to face considerable financial setbacks, as the termination of partnerships with Dream11, MyCircle11, and other fantasy gaming platforms will significantly reduce sponsorship, marketing, and advertising revenue, and fan engagement initiatives that have been integral in the growth of Indian cricket over the past few years.