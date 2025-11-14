With Sanju Samson joining CSK, Dhoni may focus more on his batting role, potentially leaving wicketkeeping duties to the former Rajasthan Royals Captain. Dhoni has been training intensely in Ranchi, riding his vintage cars and bikes to the venue.

Ranchi: Cricket legend MS Dhoni recently demonstrated his characteristic humility when he signed a fan's motorcycle during a public encounter. A clip that has gained widespread attention online captures the former Indian cricket captain autographing the fuel tank of a red motorcycle. As he finished signing, Dhoni glanced at the bike and humorously remarked to its owner, "Chala ke report dena" (Let me know how it rides). The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman has always been an avid automobile enthusiast, maintaining an impressive fleet of vehicles at his Ranchi residence, which features numerous classic and rare models.



Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

Dhoni Prepares for IPL 2026

Dhoni has been training intensely at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi, riding his vintage cars and bikes to the venue nearly ten kilometers from his home. His focus remains unwavering as he prepares for the upcoming IPL season, maintaining a strict and disciplined routine. For the past two months, Dhoni’s day starts at 1:30 pm with an hour-long gym session, followed by two hours of power-hitting practice in the nets. When the centre wicket is available, he includes match simulations to mimic real-game scenarios. His regimen concludes with a 30-minute swim, after which he leaves the stadium at 6 pm.

Observers note that Dhoni’s approach remains characteristically calm and methodical, reflecting the same dedication that has defined his illustrious career. Even at 44, he continues to push himself physically and mentally, prioritizing fitness and preparation. Following Chennai Super Kings’ disappointing IPL 2025 campaign, where they finished last with just four wins in 14 matches, Dhoni’s rigorous training underscores his resolve to bounce back stronger in 2026. With Sanju Samson joining CSK from Rajasthan Royals, Dhoni may focus more on batting while Samson manages wicketkeeping duties. His daily grind in Ranchi signals his determination to make a meaningful impact in the next season.