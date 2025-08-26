Mohammed Siraj revealed Virat Kohli’s aggressive mindset, saying the former captain saw opponents as enemies on the field but respected them off it. Siraj credits Kohli for instilling passion and intensity that fuel his bowling and team success.

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj gave a sneak peek into the aggressive mindset of former captain Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli has been one of the most aggressive players and captains the cricket world has ever seen. The ace batter instilled a fearless attitude in his teammates, encouraging them never to back them, even in challenging situations.

Kohli had the most successful tenure as India captain across all formats of the game, winning 135 and losing 60, with a win percentage of 63.38 in 213 matches. However, his fiery aggression while leading the team on the field was often debated, with some praising it as a source of inspiration and others criticizing it for crossing the line at times.

Virat Kohli’s passionate displays of intensity as a player as well as captain not only lifted the energy of his teammates but also set the tone for India’s fearless brand of cricket under his leadership, which was reflected in overseas tours, where India registered two successive Test series wins in Australia, and competed fiercely in England and South Africa, breaking long-standing barries.

Siraj on Kohli’s mindset

Mohammed Siraj has been a true student of Virat Kohli’s aggression, as he would often intimidate the opposition batters with his fiery pace, sharp bouncers, and animated celebrations, mirroring the fearless approach instilled in him by the former India captain. In the Test series against England. The Hyderabad-born pacer was relentless with his pace and intensity, engaging in verbal exchanges with the opposition batters, while maintaining his rhythm, which very much reflects the trait of Kohli.

Speaking to RevzSport, Siraj stated that he learned aggression from Virat Kohli, adding that the former India captain considered opponents as enemies on the field, but off the field, he treated everyone with camaraderie.

“I learned this from Virat Bhai. Virat bhai always said to us that we need to play cricket with aggression and passion. When we are on the field, the opponent is not a friend. The opponent is our enemy. After the match is over, we are all friends.” Siraj said.

“All through his career, he played cricket with the same intensity. And that’s what I have tried to learn from him,” he added.

Mohammed Siraj’s career blossomed under the leadership of Virat Kohli, and the two share a strong relationship on and off the field as well. Siraj and Kohli played together for Royal Challengers Bengaluru from 2018 until the Hyderabad pacer was released from the setup ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction last year.

Having played alongside Virat Kohli in IPL and international cricket, Mohammed Siraj has often credited the former India captain for backing him during the tough phases, shaping his journey into one of India’s leading fast bowlers.

‘I need the intensity, which Virat bhai stood for’

Speaking about his aggression in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, especially the Oval decider, Mohammed Siraj stated his bowling thrives on passion and aggression, inspired by Virat Kohli’s leadership. He believes that banter, intensity, and mental pressure on opponents fuel his performance, just like Kohli did as captain.

“I will not be the same bowler if I don’t play the sport with passion,” he said. “If there is no banter or there is nothing said on the field, I will never be able to make a difference. I need the intensity, which Virat bhai stood for.” Siraj told RevzSport

“You should see what he did as captain. It worked for us all, and it worked for India. That’s what I try and do, and that’s what worked for us at The Oval. The opponent also feels that we are not going to back down. That we will all push for victory, and every ball will be a challenge. That’s what makes me the player I am, and I have to credit Virat bhai for this.” he added.

Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket before the recently concluded England tour after playing the format for 14 years. Kohli retired as the fourth-leading run-getter for India in Tests, amassing 9230 runs, including 30 centuries and 31 fifties, at an average of 46.85 in 123 matches. He also led Team India from 2014 to 2022, winning 40 matches in 68 matches, making him the most successful Asian captain in Test cricket.

Virat Kohli already retired from the T20Is after Men in Blue’s T20 World Cup triumph last year and will now only feature in ODIs, targeting the 2027 World Cup as his swansong.