BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla dismissed talks of farewell matches for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, emphasizing that both players are still active in ODIs and the decision to retire rests solely with them.

The Board of Cricket for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajiv Shukla has expressed his disappointment over the talks of farewell for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli amid the rumours of their ODI retirement after the Australia white-ball tour, which will take place in October. Rohit and Kohli recently retired from Test cricket in May, a month before the recently concluded five-match series against England.

Rohit announced his decision to step away from red-ball cricket after he was removed from Test captaincy following two consecutive series against New Zealand and Australia, coupled with poor performances. Just five days later, Virat Kohli bid adieu to his illustrious Test career after playing for 14 years and 123 matches. Both were pillars of India’s batting in Tests for over a decade.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have already retired from T20Is following India’s T20 World Cup triumph last year, and ODIs remain the only format he only format in which the legendary duo continue to play at the international level, potentially targeting the 2027 ODI World Cup as their swansong.

‘Why talk about farewell now?’

Speaking on a podcast, BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla was asked whether Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli would get a Sachin Tendulkar–like farewell match at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium in 2013. In response, Shukla dismissed the speculation, adding that the BCCI does not have the right to ask any player to retire and the retirement call should be taken by players themselves.

“When did they retire? Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli both will still play ODIs, so if they are still playing, then why talk about farewell now? Why are you people worrying already?" BCCI VP said.

“Our policy is very clear – BCCI never tells any player to retire. He has to take his own decision. He himself has to take this call," he added.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been away from playing any form of cricket following their Test retirement and recently returned to training ahead of the Australia tour. Rohit and Kohli are set to make an international comeback for the ODI series against Australia, starting on October 19. Cricket Australia is expected to organise a farewell for Indian batting stalwarts as the upcoming tour of Australia is likely to be their last appearance Down Under.

‘Kohli is fit, Rohit playing well’

Further speaking about the farewell rumours for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Rajiv Shukla stated that Kohli is fit, while Rohit is performing well in ODIs, adding that it is premature to talk about farewell for both legends of Indian cricket.

“When that bridge comes, we will tell you how to cross it. You people are already talking about farewells. Kohli is very fit, he is going on. Rohit Sharma is playing very well. And you people are already worried about farewell," Shukla said.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma is likely to come back for the India A’s unofficial ODI series against Australia, which includes three matches at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. Rohit aims to warm up before travelling to Australia for the ODI series. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, reportedly began training at Lord’s ahead of his return to international cricket.