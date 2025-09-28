Former cricketer Mithun Manhas has been elected BCCI President, succeeding Roger Binny. At 45, he becomes the first uncapped Indian and the first from Jammu and Kashmir to hold the top post of Indian cricket’s apex governing body.

Former Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir captain and IPL cricketer, Mithun Manhas, has officially taken over the reins of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as its President on Sunday, September 28. Manhas was elected to the top post of the world's richest body during BCCI's 94th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at its headquarters in Mumbai.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Representative of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA), the 45-year-old emerged as the front-runner to lead Indian cricket's apex governing body. Mithun Manhas has succeeded former Indian cricketer and 1983 World Cup-winning player Roger Binny as the 37th President of the BCCI, marking a new chapter in the administration of Indian cricket. Binny had to step down from the role after turning 70, as the BCCI Constitution does not allow any office-bearers to continue in the post once they have reached the age of 70.

With his appointment as BCCI President, Mithun Manhas became the first uncapped Indian cricketer and the first from Jammu and Kashmir to hold the prestigious position, setting a historic precedent in Indian cricket administration.

Mithun Manhas elected unopposed

Former Delhi Captain Mithun Manhas filed his nomination for the BCCI President with the strong backing of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) on September 21. Manhas's accession to the post of BCCI President was formalized during an informal meeting that took place in Delhi on September 20. The key figures attending the meeting were ICC head Jay Shah, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, interim chief Rajeev Shukla, and Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) President Rohan Jaitley.

During the meeting, it was decided that Mithun Manhas would be elected unopposed as the BCCI President, securing a broad consensus among state associations and ensuring a smooth transition in the board’s leadership.

According to India Today, the announcement was made after the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai. The Union Minister Jitendra Singh was the first to break the news of Manhas's appointment as the BCCI President, calling it a ‘momentous occasion to celebrate’ for Jammu and Kashmir

Scroll to load tweet…

Mithun Manhas's appointment as the head of the BCCI brings a new era of leadership and is seen as a significant milestone for cricket administration in India. Since no uncapped Indian cricketer has held this position before, Manhas's election to the post of BCCI President is being hailed as a historic and unprecedented moment in the Indian cricket administration.

From domestic stalwart to BCCI President

Mithun Manhas is a domestic cricket stalwart who did not get to represent Team India at the international level. Manhas made his domestic debut for Delhi in the 1997/98 Ranji Trophy season and led the team to a prestigious domestic triumph in the 2007/08 season, ending Delhi's 15-year drought of Ranji Trophy title. In the fag end of his career, Manhas played for Jammu and Kashmir for two seasons from 2015-16 to 2016-17 before bidding adieu to cricket.

In his first-class cricket career, Manhas amassed 9714 runs, including 27 centuries and 49 fifties, at an average of 45.82 in 157 matches. In List A, the former Delhi captain amassed 4126 runs, including 5 centuries and 26 fifties, at an average of 45.84 in 130 matches.

Apart from domestic cricket, Manhas played in the IPL, representing franchises like Delhi Daredevils, Chennai Super Kings, and Pune Warriors. In 2015, Manhas became the first cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to play in the IPL, representing CSK.

After retiring from cricket, Manhas took coaching stints with Kings XI Punjab, Royal Challengers Bangalore (now Bengaluru), and Gujarat Titans. He was also a batting consultant for the Bangladesh U-19 team from 2017 to 2019. When he filed the nomination for the BCCI President, Mithun Manhas was serving as Cricket Operations & Development at Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA).

Other BCCI Office-Bearers Elected

Apart from Mithun Manhas as BCCI President, the board has also elected other office-bearers, including a new Joint Secretary and Treasurer, ensuring a full leadership team to oversee the administration and development of Indian cricket.

Rajeev Shukla and Devajit Saikia will continue as the vice-president and secretary, respectively, while former Indian spinner and current Karnataka State Cricket Association President (KSCA) has replaced Prabhtej Singh Bhatia as the treasurer. Prabhtej has been elected as the joint secretary of the board.

Scroll to load tweet…

Arun Dhumal will continue as the chairman of the Indian Premier League, while Jaydev Shah has been elected as the sole Member of the Apex Council. The new administrators will officially take charge of their respective roles, shaping policies and decisions for the smooth functioning and future development of Indian cricket.