Ruben Amorim says Manchester United are still unsure about whether Bryan Mbeumo, Noussair Mazraoui and Amad Diallo can face Bournemouth on Monday before they depart for the Africa Cup of Nations.

World governing body FIFA announced last week that the release period for the biennial championship "will be reduced by seven days and start on Monday, December 15, 2025".

United host Bournemouth that day and manager Amorim said he was still in the dark over the availability of his three players heading to the tournament in Morocco.

Cameroon winger Mbeumo is United's top-scorer in the Premier League this season, with six goals, while Diallo, who plays for Ivory Coast, has been a regular.

Morocco defender Mazraoui has struggled with injuries but started the games against West Ham and Wolves.

"We are still in conversations with the national teams," Amorim told reporters on Friday.

"The game is just Monday. They are here, they are training and we are trying to prepare all the scenarios for the game."

Amorim said it was frustrating but added: "We have players to cope with everything and that is something with a long week, you can see a lot of things and work to prepare the game in any situation."

Mazraoui is due to play for hosts Morocco against Comoros in the Africa Cup of Nations opener on December 21.

Mbeumo and Diallo are set to play their first games three days later.

Asked when he expects clarity on the trio, Amorim said: "I don't know if it's going to be same situation.

"It depends on the games. Every national team has their ideas about when they want the players.

"I expect today to have a decision or maybe tomorrow, but we are waiting until the last moment to have all the players to choose the best team to start the game."

Defenders Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt remain absent for the visit of Bournemouth, but striker Benjamin Sesko could feature for the first time since sustaining a knee injury at Tottenham five weeks ago.

United are sixth in the Premier League after their 4-1 win at Wolves earlier this week.

