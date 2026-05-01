In the IPL 2026 clash between LSG and RCB, young pacer Prince Yadav delivered a stunning, unplayable ball that clean-bowled Virat Kohli for a duck. The dismissal, which left Kohli visibly stunned as his stumps were shattered, became an instant viral sensation on social media, with fans hailing it as a 'dream delivery'.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Virat Kohli was seemingly left stunned by Prince Yadav’s brilliant delivery, which shattered the stumps during the IPL 2026 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday, May 8.

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After Lucknow Super Giants posted a solid total of 209/3 in 19 overs, thanks to Mitchell Marsh’s 111-run knock, Royal Challengers Bengaluru were set a 210-run target to chase. However, the visitors had a poor start to their run chase, as both openers, Jacob Bethell (4) and Virat Kohli (0) were dismissed cheaply and were reeling at 9/2.

Amid RCB’s shaky start, Prince Yadav’s brilliant bowling left Virat Kohli stunned, as LSG pacer picked a dream wicket of his picked a dream wicket of his career by clean-bowling the veteran batsman, sending the stumps flying and putting Bengaluru under immediate pressure.

Also Read: IPL 2024: David Miller calls struggling Kuldeep Yadav a 'match-winner'

Kohli’s Reaction to Prince’s Unplayable Delivery Goes Viral

Taking a wicket of Virat Kohli, who is often regarded as one of the greatest batters in modern-era cricket, is a dream of any bowler, be it a young talent or a seasoned pacer. The 24-year-old Prince Yadav etched his name in the spotlight, claiming one of the most memorable wickets of his career by dismissing the RCB stalwart.

The dismissal took place on the second ball of the second over when Prince bowled a peach of a delivery on a good length and nipped back sharply at a pace of 140.4kph, which jagged back significantly to catch Kohli off-guard.

The RCB star batter was looking to play a defensive stroke against an outswinging delivery, but the ball deviated inward after pitching, finding the gap between bat and pad to uproot the off-stump. Kohli, who had anticipated the ball to move away, was completely stunned as he stood at the crease for a brief moment before going back to the dugout.

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After bowling out Virat Kohli by uprooting the off-stump with an unplayable outswinging delivery, Prince Yadav couldn’t contain his excitement as he joyfully celebrated the wicket with his teammates, as the LSG pacer ran toward the square-leg region, pumping his fists in the air.

Kohli’s dismissal had left the RCB fans at the Ekana Cricket Stadium completely silent, as the early loss of their former captain put the defending champions on the back foot and shifted momentum decisively in favor of the Lucknow Super Giants.

‘Prince Got The King’

Prince Yadav’s unplayable screamer to dismiss Virat Kohli instantly became the talk of social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts applauding the young LSG pacer for his stunning performance, as the clip of Kohli’s stumps flying off went viral within minutes.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts reacted in awe and excitement, with many dubbing it a ‘once-in-a-lifetime delivery’ and ‘Prince gets the King’ and praising Prince Yadav’s composure and skill to produce such a flawless, unplayable delivery.

Others called it a ‘dream ball’, ‘statement delivery’, and even compared it to legendary dismissals, while others humorously remarked on Kohli’s rare misjudgment. The moment quickly went viral, cementing Prince Yadav’s name in IPL 2026 highlights.

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Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants secured their third win of the season following a nine-run win over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and kept their hopes alive for the playoffs. Despite Rajat Patidar’s 61-run knock and a late surge by Tim David (40), Krunal Pandya (28), and Romario Shepherd (23), the hosts managed to restrict the visitors to 203/6 in 19 overs,

Prince Yadav led the bowling attack with figures of 3/33 at an economy rate of 8.20 in four overs. Shahbaz Ahmed picked up two wickets while conceding 33 runs at an economy rate of 11.00 in 3 overs.

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