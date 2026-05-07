In IPL 2026, Nicholas Pooran (LSG) and Krunal Pandya (RCB) were seen exchanging words in the 10th over after Pandya bowled a bouncer to Pooran, creating brief on-field tension. The match is crucial for both sides, as LSG aim to win to stay in the playoff race while RCB push to confirm their spot.

Nicholas Pooran and Krunal Pandya were spotted exchanging words during the IPL 2026 clash between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday, May 7.

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After being put into bat first by RCB captain Rajat Patidar, LSG raced to 95 in 9.2 overs, with Mitchell Marsh dominating the 95-run opening stand with Arshin Kulkarni (17), playing a blistering knock of 76 off 32 balls at a strike rate of 237.50, powering the hosts into a commanding position and putting pressure on the visitors’ bowling attack.

Following Arshin's dismissal at 95/1, Marsh was joined by Nicholas Pooran at the crease, and the pair pushed LSG close to the 150-run mark by the end of the 14th over, before the match was halted for the second time due to rain in Lucknow.

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Pooran and Krunal’s Verbal Exchange Sparks Tension on the Field

As the Lucknow Super Giants looked set to dominate, Nicholas Pooran and Krunal Pandya sparked a brief on-field tension when the two exchanged a few words at the crease amid the high-intensity batting showdown, catching the attention of teammates and fans alike.

The incident took place in the 10th over of the LSG’s innings, when Nicholas Pooran faced two fiery bouncers off Krunal Pandya. On the fourth ball, Pooran played Krunal’s bouncer towards the long-on and took a quick single. After the LSG batter reached the non-striker’s end, the RCB all-rounder walked up to him and exchanged a few words.

However, it cannot be confirmed what was said during the exchange, as both players quickly returned to the game, and play continued without interruption. The video went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter).

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Interestingly, Krunal Pandya and Nicholas Pooran played together for the Lucknow Super Giants for two seasons between 2023 and 2024. During that period, Krunal served as the vice-captain of the franchise before being replaced by Pooran ahead of the 2024 season.

After 2024, Pooran continues to play for Lucknow Super Giants, while Pandya moved to Royal Challengers Bengaluru and played a crucial role in the team’s maiden IPL triumph in the last season of the tournament.

LSG Fight to Keep their Playoff Hopes Alive

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are currently at the third spot on the points table with six wins in 10 outings, accumulating 12 points and having a net run rate (NRR) of +1.420. RCB need just two more victories to confirm their spot in the playoffs.

Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, are in a situation where they have to win the remaining five matches, including the ongoing clash against the RCB, in order to have a realistic chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

The Rishabh Pant-led side are currently on a five-match losing streak and sitting at the bottom of the points table with just two wins in nine matches, making their clash against RCB a must-win encounter to keep their playoff hopes alive.

It remains to be seen how Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants perform in the remainder of the match, with both sides fighting hard to secure crucial points in the IPL 2026 playoffs race.

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