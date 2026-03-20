Former India cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has announced his retirement from BCCI commentary after a 23-year career, citing alleged colour discrimination and bias in assignments. He has hinted that his exit is just the beginning of a larger, shocking story that could leave the BCCI in disbelief.

Former India cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan announced his retirement from his duties as the BCCI commentary dude due to alleged discrimination based on his skin colour. The former leg spinner, who played Tests and ODIs for India from 1983 to 1987, served as a prominent voice in Indian cricket commentary for several years, covering domestic and international matches.

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The 60-year-old Sivaramakrishan was a familiar voice in Indian cricket broadcasts, commentating for the IPL and various international fixtures, earning recognition for his sharp analysis and deep understanding of the game during his 23-year long career in cricket broadcasting. Former India leg spinner also presided over the toss ceremonies on several occasions, further cementing his presence in the broadcast setup.

However, Laxman Sivaramakrishan hasn’t been actively involved in BCCI commentary duties in recent times, despite being a prominent voice in Indian cricket broadcasting, which has raised questions about his role before he decided to step away.

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L Sivaramakrishan Cites Colour Discrimination

Laxman Sivaramakrishan shocked the Indian cricket fraternity by announcing his retirement from the BCCI commentary, ending his 23-year career in Indian cricket broadcasting.

Former India leg spinner took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) and simply wrote:

“I am retiring from commentary for BCCI.”

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Sivaramakrishan didn’t further mention the reason behind his decision to step away from Indian cricket broadcasting. However, he cited the colour discrimination as the reason for his exit, bringing attention to concerns over inclusivity within the commentary ecosystem.

This is not the first time Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has raised the issue of colour discrimination in Indian cricket broadcasting, as he had previously spoken about bias in commentary assignments and opportunities, highlighting concerns over fair representation in the industry. Back in 2021, Sivaramakrishnan revealed that he was subjected to racial slurs, especially in northern India, where he was allegedly called ‘k***’ (black).

‘BCCI Will Be Left with Disbelief’

Further speaking about his retirement from BCCI commentary, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan hinted that his exit isn’t just a routine decision, but the beginning of a larger story that could shock the cricketing fraternity, especially the Indian cricket board, if fully revealed.

“This retirement is only the beginning of a story when told, the general public, cricket fans and everyone will be utterly Shocked,” Sivaramakrishnan wrote.

“I am very happy that people who hate me are delighted. But those who thought I was at least decent. Thanks. BCCI will be left with disbelief,” he added.

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan took up commentary duties for the BCCI in 2000, and since then, the former India leg spinner has been a regular part of the Indian broadcast panel for major tournaments and bilateral series, as well as the IPL and international fixtures, building a long-standing presence in Indian cricket’s commentary landscape before his sudden exit.

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Sivaramakrishnan Points to Bias in Assignments

Laxman Sivaramakrishan further highlighted the lack of opportunities he received for key on-field roles such as toss presentations and pitch reports.

Questioning the selection process, a former Indian leg spinner pointed out that newer commentators were often preferred for such assignments despite his long-standing experience.

“If I have not been used for TOSSES and PRESENTATION for 23 years and newcomers come in do pitch report Tosses Presentation even when Shastri was coaching, what do you think could be the reason,” Sivaramakrishnan wrote.

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan’s explosive allegations on discrimination and bias in commentary assignments have sparked a wider debate within the cricketing fraternity.

It remains to be seen whether the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will respond to such allegations or address the concerns raised by Sivaramakrishnan, as the controversy continues to gather attention across the cricketing community.