Team India veteran batter KL Rahul shares insights on his cricket journey, battling recurring injuries, thoughts on retirement, and how fatherhood has reshaped his perspective on life and priorities beyond the game.

Team India veteran batter KL Rahul’s journey in international cricket has been full of challenges, growth, and discovery. Rahul’s Team India career began in the Melbourne Test match against Australia at the iconic venue back in December 2014, marking a journey filled with highs, lows, tough battles, and memorable moments.

Hailing from Karnataka, the state that has produced several Indian cricket legends, including Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Venkatesh Pradesh, and Javagal Srinath, KL Rahul carried forward the legacy with his own flair, combining his technical skill with modern-day aggression. Over the next few years, since his International debut in 2014, Rahul cemented his place in the Indian lineup across formats.

However, KL Rahul’s experience with inconsistency, temporary drops from certain formats, mental and physical challenges related to injuries, and recovery. However, the Karnataka batter battled back with resilience and mental fortitude, delivering match-winning performances and proving his value as a key player across all formats of the game for Team India.

KL Rahul on his Retirement

The veteran Indian batter, who has taken up wicketkeeping duties in ODIs over the last couple of years, is currently at the stage of his career where he is considering the next phase of his career on and off the field.

Speaking on Kevin Pietersen’s YouTube channel, ‘The Switch’, Rahul was asked whether he thought of retirement, given that all athletes eventually face the challenge of knowing when it’s the right time to step away from the sport.

In response, KL Rahul admitted to thinking about retirement, but believes in being honest with himself about when the time is right rather than prolonging his career unnecessarily.

“I have, and when I think about it. I don't think it's gonna be that difficult. If you're honest with yourself, when it's time, it's time. And there's no point dragging it. Obviously, I'm some time away,” the 33-year-old said.

KL Rahul is one of the senior-most batters in the current ODI and Test setup, playing a key role in both formats of the game. Currently, the Karnataka batter is apparently not in the scheme of things for T20Is as the selectors have preferred other options in the shortest format of the game, and he has not featured in India’s T20I squad for the last three years, with his last appearance coming in 2022.

Hardest Battle for KL Rahul

KL Rahul’s rise to the top of Indian cricket has been marked not just by his talent but also by his perseverance, self-reflection, and willingness to confront the mental and physical challenges that come with physical sport. The veteran batter reflected on how recurring injuries have tested him mentally more than physically.

Rahul further admitted that the cycle of recoveries often forces the players to confront self-doubt and difficult questions about motivation, purpose, and continuing at the highest level.

“There have been times when I'm injured, and I've been injured so many times, and that's the hardest battle that you have to face. It's not the pain that the physio puts you through or the surgeon puts you through. It's the mental battle where your mind just gives up,” Rahul said.

“You know, when it happens so many times, your mind is just like, ‘I don't think I've got this to come back again. I mean, you've done enough. You've been lucky enough that cricket's given you enough money.’

“You can survive for the next however many years. Just quit. Just enjoy the stuff that you've got, and you have your family, and just do that. That's the hardest battle.”

Between January 2021 and January 2024, KL Rahul had suffered at least eight significant injuries, ranging from his hamstring and thigh strains to sports hernia and appenditics required surgery. The veteran Indian batter’s injuries had more or less hampered his career progression, forcing him to miss crucial matches and undergo lengthy rehabilitation periods at different stages of his international career.

Change in Mindset and Perspective

Further speaking on his life beyond cricket, KL Rahul revealed how becoming a father significantly changed his perspective on how he views priorities and personal fulfillment, making the family, especially after the birth of his daughter, and life’s bigger picture more meaningful than cricket alone.

“So I try and tell myself that I'm not that important. Cricket in our country will carry on. Cricket in the world will carry on,” the 33-year-old said.

“There are more important things in life, and I think this mindset I've always had, but ever since I've had my first baby, it's just like, you know, the way you look at life is completely different. So yeah, that's what I am," he concluded.

After making his India debut in 2014, KL Rahul has grown into the most reliable batter and one of the senior-most players, who remains a key part in Tests and ODIs. In his international career, Rahul has amassed 9678 runs, including 21 centuries and 62 fifties, at an average of 40.49 in 233 matches.

KL Rahul is not part of the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand and the T20 World Cup 2026 and is expected to feature in Karnataka’s crucial Ranji Trophy fixture against Punjab on January 29 at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mullanpur.