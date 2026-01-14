KL Rahul's Diet Secret: India Star Avoids Chicken For THESE Two Meats - Check Out
In the 2nd ODI vs New Zealand, KL Rahul scored a brilliant century to rescue India, ending a two-year drought, while his strict non-veg diet and fitness routine keep him in peak form as a wicketkeeper-batsman.
KL Rahul's explosive performance
In the 2nd ODI against New Zealand, with India struggling, KL Rahul stepped up as a warrior. At Rajkot, he single-handedly dominated the Kiwi bowlers with a brilliant century.
Played an unbeaten innings
KL Rahul smashed his 8th ODI century, an unforgettable knock for the Kiwis. He scored a superb 112 off 93 balls (11 fours, 1 six) with a strike rate of 121.74. With his century knock, the Karnataka batter ended a two-year drought of the three-figure mark.
Became a warrior for Team India
When India was 118/4, it appeared that Team India would be restricted to 250 or below in 50 overs. However, KL Rahul built key partnerships with Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy, lifted the Men in Blue to 248/6 before guiding the side to 284/7 in 50 overs.
KL Rahul's Fond of Non-Veg
Being a cricketer and fitness enthusiast, KL Rahul maintains a strict diet. The 33-year-old is fond of eating non-veg, but there is a twist. The Karnataka batter avoids chicken and prefers mutton and lamb. He also eats eggs and meat for protein. He does eat chicken with ghee roast, a key to his fitness.
The big secret to his fitness
KL Rahul's on-field grit shows his amazing fitness. He's very strict with his diet, which keeps him in top shape. As a wicketkeeper-batsman, he stays active for 50 overs.
