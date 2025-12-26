Ishan Kishan storms Vijay Hazare Trophy with 125 off 39 balls; India’s T20 World Cup middle-order could get a game-changer. Can he oust Rinku Singh or Shivam Dube?

When Ishan Kishan walked in at number six in the 38th over against a formidable Karnataka side in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, cricket fans knew something special was about to unfold. In just 39 balls, the Jharkhand prodigy hammered 125 runs, including seven fours and 14 towering sixes. These numbers alone make a compelling argument: Ishan is in no mood to sit on the bench during the T20 World Cup 2026 hosted by India.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Having carried forward his explosive form from the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy—where he ended as the top scorer with 517 runs at a strike rate of 197—he has emerged as a force to be reckoned with. Two centuries, two fifties, 51 fours, and 33 sixes later, one question looms large: how can Ishan Kishan possibly be left out of India’s squad?

The Middle-Order Puzzle

The Indian team management has already outlined their plans: Sanju Samson will be the first-choice wicketkeeper, with Ishan positioned as a backup to Abhishek Sharma. Captain Suryakumar Yadav and chief selector Ajit Agarkar have emphasized the importance of having a wicketkeeper-batter in the top order—a decision that led to the surprising omission of vice-captain Shubman Gill. The aim is simple: provide stability to the top order.

With Sanju Samson opening alongside Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav fixed at three and four, respectively, the remaining middle-order spots—five, six, and seven—are hotly contested. Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya occupy two of these positions, leaving one coveted spot up for grabs between Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, and Ishan Kishan.

The Contenders: Dube, Rinku, and Kishan

Each of the three candidates brings a unique skill set.

Shivam Dube: Known for his dominance against spinners, particularly leg-spin, Dube offers an additional medium-pace option, giving Suryakumar Yadav a potential seventh bowling option. However, his struggles against world-class pacers remain a concern.

Rinku Singh: The late-innings finisher with a strike rate approaching 200 in the final overs, Rinku has proven he can turn games around. He can handle both pace and spin effectively, making him a specialist for the death overs.

Ishan Kishan: The wildcard. Ishan’s hitting ability is all-encompassing—pace, spin, powerplay, middle overs, or finishing—he can do it all. His recent exploits in domestic cricket show that he can dominate any stage of the match, making him a versatile option unlike any other in contention.

Form vs. Experience: The Deciding Factor

The edge might just tilt in Ishan’s favor due to his red-hot form. Kept out of international cricket for a while, Kishan has returned stronger than ever. His record in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy alone speaks volumes: 517 runs, strike rate of 197, and a barrage of boundaries. In a tournament as competitive as the World Cup, such form can’t be ignored.

Ishan’s versatility adds another layer to India’s options. He can mimic Abhishek Sharma’s role in the powerplay, replicate Tilak Varma in the middle overs, or join Rinku Singh to finish games. That kind of flexibility gives the team balance and unpredictability—two key ingredients in high-stakes T20 cricket.

A Pleasant Headache for India

The Indian management now faces a luxurious problem: three players for one spot in the middle order. Each offers something unique, yet Ishan Kishan’s consistency, versatility, and sheer firepower make him a compelling pick.

If the World Cup is to be approached with maximum attacking intent, Ishan’s place in the squad seems less like a question and more like a necessity. Ignoring his form would be a disservice not just to him but to the team’s potential.

As the T20 World Cup approaches, one thing is clear: the management has a pleasant headache on its hands—and Ishan Kishan has made sure his name is impossible to ignore.