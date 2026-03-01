Cricket Ireland has revealed its 2026-27 central contract list, awarding deals to 48 players. The list comprises 25 men and 23 women, with seven new faces in the men's squad. The contracts include full-time, retainer, and education deals.

Cricket Ireland has announced its central contract list for the 2026-27 season. A total of 48 players secured deals ahead of a busy cricketing year.

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The list includes 25 men's players and 23 women's players. Of the 25 men's contracts, 20 are full-time deals, while five players have been awarded retainer contracts. On the women's side, eight players have signed full-time contracts, with 10 on education contracts and five on casual contracts. Six players on education contracts will go full-time during the year, according to the ICC website.

New Inclusions and Departures

Seven players have earned their maiden central contracts in the men's setup, with five of them having made their senior international debuts in 2025. The five with international experience are Ben Calitz, Jordan Neill, Tom Mayes, Tim Tector, and Cade Carmichael. The two domestic performers to win a first-time contract are Reuben Wilson and Matthew Hollard. Wilson was also rewarded for his run at the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026. There are no new inclusions in the women's contracts. Sophie MacMahon, who has retired, and Freya Sargent, who has stepped away from international cricket, are no longer part of the centrally contracted players.

A Critical Component for Development

Graeme West, Director of High Performance at Cricket Ireland, viewed the central contracts as a crucial factor in the development of Irish cricket, even as the side gears up for greater challenges. "The central contracts are a critical component of the development of our senior squads, as they help ensure the availability and readiness of players who will feature for Ireland on the global stage throughout the next 12 months. This is critical with the men's side playing all three formats this summer, and our women playing both white ball formats, including a T20 World Cup."

Full Contract Lists 2026-27

Men's Squad

Men's: Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie - Test captain, Ben Calitz, Curtis Campher, Cade Carmichael, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Gavin Hoey, Matthew Hollard, Matthew Humphreys, Joshua Little, Tom Mayes, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Liam McCarthy, Jordan Neil, Paul Stirling - ODI captain, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Reuben Wilson and Craig Young.

Women's Squad

Women's: Ava Canning, Christina Coulter Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Georgina Dempsey, Laura Delany, Sarah Forbes, Abbi Harrison, Amy Hunter, Jennifer Jackson, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis - ODI and T20I captain, Louise Little, Joanna Loughran, Aimee Maguire, Jane Maguire, Lara McBride, Kia McCartney, Ellie McGee, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell, Alice Tector. (ANI)