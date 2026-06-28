Following a shocking defeat to Ireland in the first T20I, world champions India are facing a must-win second match to avoid a series loss. The team management is planning a major overhaul of the playing eleven, with strong speculation about a debut for 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi and changes in the bowling attack.

After a shock defeat in the first match, world champions India are facing a do-or-die battle against Ireland in the second T20I at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast on Friday, June 28. The only goal is to avoid the embarrassment of a series loss. The team management is planning a major shake-up of the playing eleven after the 34-run loss in the first game.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In that match, the star-studded batting lineup, including Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, and captain Shreyas Iyer had failed to deliver. So, you can definitely expect some big changes in today's crucial match.

Also Read: India Vs Ireland: 5 Reasons Why Team India Lost to the So-Called 'Minnows' of Cricket

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Make India Debut?

The entire cricket world is eagerly waiting to see if 15-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi will make his debut. Keeping him on the bench in the first match, especially after he smashed a record 776 runs for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, became a huge talking point. It's strongly believed that Vaibhav will get his chance in the playing eleven today. The big question is, if Vaibhav comes in, who will be dropped from the batting order?

The likely candidates are world number one T20 batter Abhishek Sharma, T20 World Cup star Sanju Samson, or wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan. However, Abhishek played well in the first match, so his spot is probably safe.

Since Vaibhav is a left-handed batter, the team might want to avoid having three left-handers at the top. To solve this, they will likely drop Ishan Kishan to give Vaibhav a chance.

Prince Yadav Might Replace ,Prasidh Krishna

If Vaibhav plays, he will open with Abhishek. Sanju will come in at number three, followed by Shreyas Iyer at four and Tilak Varma at five. Shivam Dube and Axar Patel will be the finishers. Changes are expected in the bowling department as well.

The Indian bowlers conceded 182 runs in the first match, and Prasidh Krishna's poor form was a major setback. He gave away 57 runs in his 4 overs without taking a single wicket. Because of this, young pacer Prince Yadav might replace him in the playing eleven. Prince had a great ODI series against Afghanistan earlier this month. Also, Washington Sundar, who went for 19 runs in one over, will likely be replaced by Ravi Bishnoi.

India's Probable Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav.

Also Read: IRE vs IND, 1st T20I: Prasidh Krishna Creates Unwanted Record After Expensive Spell in Belfast