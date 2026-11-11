Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has officially left Mumbai Indians for Punjab Kings in a major player swap for IPL 2027. He was traded for pacer Arshdeep Singh, ending his second stint with the five-time champions.

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has officially parted ways with Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2027, heading to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a high-profile player swap for star left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh on Wednesday, November 11.

The trade deal was officially completed after the Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings received a formal nod from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Hardik headed to PBKS with a revised fee of INR 18 crore, while Arshdeep joined the five-time IPL champions at his existing retainership fee of INR 18 crore.

With a move to the Punjab Kings, the third franchise in his IPL career, Hardik Pandya brings an end to an era with Mumbai Indians, where he first rose to stardom after debuting in 2015 and won four IPL titles.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Joins Punjab Kings In Historic Player Trade

‘Through the Highs and Lows’

As Hardik Pandya moved to the Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians posted a heartfelt farewell video capturing his journey during his second stint with the five-time IPL champions. Pandya rejoined the MI squad in 2024 after captaining the Gujarat Titans in the 2022 and 2023 seasons and led the franchise for three seasons before returning to the trade pool for the IPL 2027 player swap.

In a video posted on MI's social media handles, the franchise revisited some of Hardik Pandya's memorable moments in the Blue and Gold jersey, celebrating his contributions and journey with the team during his stint as captain.

Accompanying the video was an emotional farewell message:

“Through the highs, the lows, and everything in between, thank you for being a part of the Mumbai Indians story, Hardik.”

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Hardik Pandya first joined the Mumbai Indians in 2015 as an uncapped player for ₹10 lakh and quickly became a key match-winner, contributing significantly to their titles in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. His second stint began in 2024 when he returned to lead the squad after captaining the Gujarat Titans to back-to-back finals, including a championship in 2022.

Hardik’s association with the Mumbai Indians has been filled with unforgettable moments, transforming him from a promising young talent into one of Indian cricket's most influential all-rounders.

How Did Hardik Pandya Perform with Mumbai Indians in IPL?

Hardik Pandya’s return to Mumbai Indians in the near future is uncertain as the all-rounder embarks on a fresh stint with Punjab Kings. However, Hardik’s contribution to the Mumbai-based franchise in IPL cannot be overlooked.

Apart from winning four IPL titles with the Mumbai Indians, the 33-year-old had significantly contributed to the franchise’s success with his all-round brilliance. Hardik Pandya played 131 matches for the five-time IPL champions and aggregated 2122 runs, including 4 fifties, at an average of 25.26 and a strike rate of 152.00.

With the ball, Hardik picked up 71 wickets, including a five-wicket haul, at an average of 32.40 and an economy rate of 9.64. His best IPL season with MI was in 2019, when he aggregated 402 runs at an average of 44.66 and picked up 14 wickets in 16 matches.

Hardik Pandya was also a central figure in Mumbai Indians' middle order, often providing explosive finishes that turned tightly contested matches in their favour. In his IPL career, the all-rounder has amassed 2955 runs, including 10 fifties, at an average of 27.87, and picked up 82 wickets at an economy rate of 9.35 in 162 matches.

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