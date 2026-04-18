Royal Challengers Bengaluru are wearing their special green jersey for the IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals as part of their annual 'Go Green' initiative. This tradition, which began in 2011, aims to promote environmental awareness. The article also explores RCB's historical performance and win-loss record while playing in this special kit.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players have been spotted wearing green jerseys in the IPL 2026 clash against the Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, April 18.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

RCB are playing its 100th home match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, becoming the first-ever IPL team to reach this milestone at a single venue. The defending champions have played three matches in the ongoing IPL season, winning all three encounters so far and are now aiming for a fourth successive win to maintain their unbeaten run.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals have locked horns for the first time in the ongoing IPL season. The two sides have previously faced off against each other 33 times in IPL history, with RCB leading 20-12 in head-to-head record.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Parthiv Patel on why Washington Sundar is not bowling for GT

RCB Wear Green Jersey for DC Clash

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the home side opted for their iconic green jersey as part of their annual “Go Green” initiative. The RCB were the first franchise in the history of IPL to swap their traditional red and gold kit for a green jersey to promote environmental awareness.

The special kit, which was first donned during the IPL 2011 match against the Kochi Tuskers Kerala, is worn to raise awareness about environmental sustainability nd encourage fans to adopt eco-friendly practices. The initiative focuses on reducing carbon footprint, promoting waste management, and supporting renewable energy, reflecting Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s commitment to a greener future.

Speaking on the initiative, RCB CEO Rajesh Menon said,

“Achieving carbon-neutral status as a T20 franchise is the result of years of dedicated work. The green jerseys reflect this commitment, and we hope this initiative inspires our fans and stakeholders to embrace more responsible and sustainable practices.”

Scroll to load tweet…

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have donned the green jersey for the 16th time in IPL history, 12th for a home match, continuing their long-standing tradition of using cricket as a platform to spread awareness about environmental sustainability and climate responsibility.

What Is RCB's IPL Record in Jersey?

Before the match against the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2026, Royal Challengers Bengaluru had donned the special green kit in 15 matches, registering a poor record over the past seasons in the tournament.

Out of 15 matches, Royal Challengers Bengaluru won only five, lost nine, while one match ended in a no result, highlighting their struggles while playing in the green jersey despite the significance of the initiative. The defending champions' win percentage in the Green Jersey stands at 33.33%.

The last time RCB wore a green jersey was against the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur in IPL 2025, and they won the match by nine wickets, chasing down a 174-run target with 15 balls to spare, marking the fifth win in a special kit.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to continue their winning momentum in the green jersey and maintain their unbeaten run at home in IPL 2026 as they aim to secure a fifth victory of the season against Delhi Capitals.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Rinku Singh’s Lean Run Puts KKR’s Batting Order Under Scanner After Defeat to GT