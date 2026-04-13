Sherfane Rutherford's explosive 71 off 31 balls wasn't enough to secure a win for the Mumbai Indians against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a thrilling IPL 2026 chase. Despite the 18-run loss, Rutherford's lone-warrior effort earned widespread praise from fans, who lauded his fighting spirit till the very end.

Mumbai Indians (MI) middle-order Sherfane Rutherford’s fighting spirit was on display in the team’s thrilling 18-run defeat in the IPL 2026 clash against the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 12.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

With a 241-run target, the Mumbai Indians failed to chase it down as they were restricted to 222/5, despite Sherfane Rutherford’s valiant knock of 71 off 31 balls, including 9 sixes and a four, at an impressive strike rate of 229.03. Skipper Hardik Pandya scored 40 off 22, while opener Ryan Rickelton (37) and Suryakumar Yadav (33) gave starts, but MI fell short despite Rutherford’s blitz.

For the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Suyash Sharma led the bowling attack with figures of 2/47 at an economy rate of 11.80 in his spell of four overs. Rasikh Dar (1/23), Krunal Pandya (1/26), and Jacob Duffy (1/58) took key wickets at regular intervals, ensuring MI fell short despite a late charge.

Also Read: IPL 2026: RCB beat MI by 18 runs despite Rutherford's late blitz

Rutherford’s Late Fireworks Take MI to Almost Finish Line

Sherfane Rutherford, who was traded from the Gujarat Titans ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction, nearly pulled off a stunning run chase with absolute carnage, leaving the RCB bowlers under pressure before MI eventually fell short in a thrilling finish. The West Indies’ batter was a lone warrior in the final overs of the run chase.

Walking in to bat after Suryakumar Yadav’s dismissal at 121/3, Rutherford joined Hardik Pandya at the crease to carry on the MI’s run chase. The pair was looking to form a good partnership before the captain was dismissed at 145/4. Thereafter, Naman Dir walked back to the dressing room after being dismissed for 154/5.

Rutherford was the only recognized batter for MI in the run chase, and he was left with the responsibility to keep MI alive in the chase. Unfazed by the pressure. The southpaw took on RCB bowlers singlehandedly, scoring 47 off 25 balls at the end of the 19th over of the Mumbai Indians’ run chase/

Scroll to load tweet…

In the final over, the Mumbai Indians needed 45 off 12 balls to win, and Sherfane Rutherford launched an assault on his West Indies teammate, Romario Shepherd, with four sixes, one of which completed his fifty in 26 balls, but MI still fell short as RCB held their nerve to close out the thriller.

Scroll to load tweet…

However, Rutherford’s firepower in the final three overs of the innings, where he scored 48 off 16 balls, brought the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s margin of victory from a comfortable finish to a tense 18-run win in a last-over thriller.

Sherfane Rutherford’s Heroics Earn Praise

The Mumbai Indians might have lost the match to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, but Sherfane Rutherford’s valiant effort till the end of the hosts’ run chase earned widespread praise from fans and cricket enthusiasts on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with many applauding late fireworks and a lone-warrior effort in a near-impossible chase.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts heaped praise on Sherfane Rutherford’s fighting innings, calling it a lone-warrior effort, praising his 71 off 31 balls as a match-defining knock in defeat, and strongly backing him as MI’s best batter of the match.

Others slammed MI management for underutilizing his explosive hitting ability and questioned their batting order decisions during the chase.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

In the ongoing IPL season, Sherfane Rutherford has aggregated 101 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 50.50 and a strike rate of 219.56 in four matches. In his IPL career, Rutherford has amassed 498 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 27.66 and a strike rate of 148.65 in 27 matches.

Also Read: MI vs RCB, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli’s 38-Ball 50 Sparks Fan Debate Over Strike Rate and Tempo