Sanju Samson's much-hyped debut for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 ended in disappointment as he was dismissed for just six runs against his former team, Rajasthan Royals. Despite his recent T20 World Cup heroics, the early wicket, taken by Nandre Burger, sparked massive reactions from fans online.

Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson’s debut for Chennai Super Kings saw him getting dismissed early in the IPL 2026 clash against his former team, Rajasthan Royals, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Monday, March 30.

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Samson was traded to CSK from RR ahead of the IPL 2026, as the Kerala cricketer wanted a fresh start and new opportunities after an extended stint with the Royals. His arrival at the Chennai Super Kings created a lot of buzz as he has been seen as a successor to MS Dhoni for the wicketkeeping role and the potential captaincy duties in the future.

Sanju Samson officially joined the CSK squad in Chennai on the back of his impressive performances in Team India’s T20 World Cup-winning campaign, where he played three crucial knocks, including a 97 against West Indies and 89 in both the semi‑final and final against England and New Zealand, respectively. earning Player of the Tournament honours.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Sanju Samson’s First Training Session with CSK in Chennai Goes Viral (WATCH)

Samson Falls Cheaply on CSK Debut

Sanju Samson walked in to bat for Chennai Super Kings with much expectation and hope, given his impressive showing in the T20 World Cup 2026. However, the 31-year-old’s start to his CSK journey was disappointing as he was dismissed cheaply by his former RR pacer Nandre Burger

Opening alongside CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, Samson took three balls to get into his rhythm before driving hard for a four off Jofra Archer, showcasing his intent early in the innings. Many expected him to anchor the innings, just like he did during the crucial stages of the T20 World Cup 2026, but he was bowled for just six runs shortly after.

Sanju Samson appeared to have settled after a four off Archer, but he was bowled out by Nandre Burger, whose moving delivery completely from the right-hander, and crashed into the off-stump, sending Kerela cricketer’s stay at the crease early on his CSK debut.

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Sanju Samson, who consistently scored 50+ runs in every opening match of IPL since 2020, faced an unexpected early exit in his debut match for the Chennai Super Kings. His early dismissal came against his former team Rajasthan Royals, with whom he had spent five seasons as a player and another five years as the team’s captain, while contributing significantly to the franchise’s growth over the years.

Samson’s Early Dismissal on CSK Debut Sparks Massive Reactions

Sanju Samson’s early fall of wicket in his debut IPL match for the Chennai Super Kings has sparked frenzy among fans and cricket enthusiasts on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), where netizens expressed shock and disappointment.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts expressed a mix of disappointment and hope, with many pointing out Samson’s struggle against seam and swing on a tough pitch, comparing his performances in the T20 World Cup 2026 on flat pitches. While others defended the Kerala batter, reminding fans of his explosive T20 World Cup campaign, and expressed hope of him bouncing back from a rare failure in the opening IPL match.

A few have criticised his shot selection and foot movement, highlighting that he had struggled against challenging conditions, with some pointing out that his aggressive approach sometimes backfires on tricky pitches.

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Sanju Samson’s trade deal from Rajasthan Royals to Chennai Super Kings, reportedly worth INR 18 crore, has been one of the biggest talking points of the IPL 2026 auction, adding extra scrutiny and expectations on his debut performance.

In his IPL career, Samson has amassed 4710 runs, including 3 centuries and 26 fifties, at an average of 30.78 and a strike rate of 138.93 in 178 matches.

Also Read: Why Chennai Super Kings Opening With Sanju Samson & Ruturaj Gaikwad Could Backfire in IPL 2026