The Kolkata Knight Riders suffered their third defeat in IPL 2026, losing a thriller to the Lucknow Super Giants. This loss was compounded by the sight of visibly empty stands at their home ground, Eden Gardens, sparking a debate among fans about the team's poor form and declining support.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) search for the first win of the IPL 2026 continues as the three-time champions suffered a third defeat with a thrilling three-wicket loss against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday, April 9.

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After posting a total of 181/4, the KKR failed to defend it as the LSG chased down the 182-run target on the final ball of the match, with Mukul Choudhary orchestrating a stunning heist under pressure. The 21-year-old middle-order batter played an unbeaten knock of 54 off 27 balls to guide Lucknow to a dramatic last-ball victory.

Ankul Roy led the KKR’s bowling attack with figures of 2/32 at an economy rate of 8.00 in his spell of four overs. Vaibhav Arora also picked two wickets while conceding 38 runs at an economy rate of 9.50 in four overs. Sunil Narine (1/13), Karthik Tyagi (1/31), and Cameron Green (1/28) picked a wicket each.

Also Read: 3 Strong Reasons Ajinkya Rahane Should Step Down As KKR Captain After IPL 2026 Struggles

Empty Stands at Eden Gardens

As the Kolkata Knight Riders remain winless in the ongoing IPL season, concern has begun to grow not only on the field but also off the field, as the Eden Gardens Stadium, the KKR’s home ground, witnessed visibly thin crowds in several sections during the clash against the Lucknow Super Giants.

In pictures that went viral on social media, Kolkata’s iconic cricket stadium showed large patches of empty seats across multiple stands, with broadcast visuals highlighting a subdued atmosphere compared to Eden Gardens’ usual packed and high-decibel match-day scenes. The second-largest cricket stadium in India looked unusually quiet, reflecting KKR’s poor form and fan frustration.

The half-empty stands at the Eden Gardens Stadium coincided with KKR’s continued winless start to the season, including a three-wicket defeat to the LSG.

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Kolkata Knight Riders have played three matches at the Eden Gardens Stadium so far, with two ending in losses against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants, while their clash against Punjab Kings was abandoned due to rain in Kolkata.

KKR’s poor run of form, with three losses and one no result, has left them searching for momentum early in the season as pressure begins to mount on the three-time champions.

‘Have Fans Stopped Backing KKR Anymore?’

The half-empty stands at the Eden Gardens Stadium during the Kolkata Knight Riders’ match against the Lucknow Super Giants sparked a debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), where fans and cricket enthusiasts questioned whether KKR’s poor form and inconsistent performances had led to a dip in home support and atmosphere.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts shared mixed reactions, with many expressing concern over the visibly empty stands at Eden Gardens, while others blamed Kolkata Knight Riders’ poor form since the last season as a reason behind the declining home support and subdued match-day atmosphere.

Others simply expressed disappointment, noting that Eden Gardens is often known for its packed stands and electric atmosphere, making the empty sections a surprising sight for a marquee IPL clash.

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In the IPL season, Kolkata Knight Riders, under the captaincy of Ajinkya Rahane, failed to defend the title as they finished 8th in the league stage and couldn’t qualify for the playoffs. The same pattern of inconsistency has continued into the new season, with the team struggling to find momentum and slipping further down the points table early in the campaign.

Also Read: Rahane disappointed after KKR's loss, credits Mukul's defining knock