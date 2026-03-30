During a thrilling IPL 2026 match between the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders, an MI fan proposed to his KKR-supporting girlfriend at Wankhede Stadium. The moment, which included the ring being briefly dropped, was captured on video and went viral, sparking numerous reactions online amidst MI's victory.

The Mumbai Indians fan had a romantic moment as he got down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend, who appeared to be a Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) supporter during the IPL 2026 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, March 29.

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The Mumbai Indians kicked off their quest for the sixth IPL triumph with a six-wicket win over the Kolkata Knight Riders. With a 221-run target, the hosts chased it down with five balls to spare in the final over. Ryan Rickelton (81) and Rohit Sharma (78) laid the foundation for an easy run chase with their opening 148-run stand before Tilak Varma (20) and Hardik Pandya (18*) sealed the victory with some calm finishing touches.

MI pacer Shardul Thakur was awarded Player of the Match for his bowling figures of 3/39, taking wickets at crucial stages to restrict KKR’s batting momentum and help MI chase down the 221-run target.

Also Read: MI's Nita Ambani celebrates 'special' opener win, first since 2012

A Romantic Proposal During the MI vs KKR Match Goes Viral

As the Mumbai Indians ended a 13-year drought of losing their opening match of the IPL, the proposal moment at the Wankhede Stadium caught the attention of the spectators, who witnessed the unexpected scene unfold amidst the excitement of the match.

In a video posted by the KKR on its X handle (formerly Twitter), an MI fan can be kneeling proposing to his partner, who was wearing the KKR jersey. However, the ring slipped from his hand and fell to the ground, causing a brief moment before it was recovered by the spectators, and the proposal continued.

The romantic proposal amid the clash between the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders received applause and cheer from the stadium crowd, with many fans capturing the moment on their phones, making it one of the most talked-about highlights of the match.

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This was not the first time a proposal was made during a match at the stadium took place. In the past as well, fans have used cricket matches and other sporting events as moments to pop the question, but a combination of a high-stakes IPL match, a KKR-supporting girlfriend, and the ring mishap made this instance especially memorable.

The Proposal Moment Sparks Reactions

The proposal of an MI fan to this KKR-supporter girlfriend sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), where fans and cricket enthusiasts shared their thoughts, expressed surprise, and discussed the unexpected moment during the match.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts shared a mix of amusement and surprise, with many joking that the ring mishap was the ‘generational aura loss’, some calling the moment cringy for social media and urging to spare cricket matches, while others congratulated the couple and celebrated the unexpected romantic highlight amidst MI’s thrilling win.

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Mumbai Indians will return to action when they take on Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 4, while Kolkata Knight Riders aim to bounce back when they lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on April 2.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Cricket Australia Says ‘KKR Aware’ After Rahane's Remark On Green's Bowling Absence vs MI