The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has expressed disappointment over M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru not being allotted any IPL 2026 playoff matches or the final. Despite its readiness and strong hosting record, BCCI chose other venues. KSCA reiterated its capability while respecting the board’s decision.

Karntaka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has expressed its disappointment over the non-allocation of any of the four IPL 2026 playoff matches, including the Grand Finale, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

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On Wednesday, the BCCI officially announced the venues for the playoffs, with Dharamshala’s HPCA Stadium hosting Qualifier 1, Eliminator, and Qualifier 2 taking place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on May 27 and 29, respectively. The summit clash will be held at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on May 31.

The Final was supposed to be hosted by M Chinnaswamy Stadium as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru were the previous season's IPL champions, but the venue was later shifted to Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad due to operational and logistical considerations.

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KSCA ‘Disappointed’ over Chinnaswamy Playoff Snub

Hours after the BCCI officially announced the venues for the IPL 2026 playoffs, including the final, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) reiterated its disappointment over Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium being left out of the knockout schedule despite its readiness to host the matches and earlier communications expressing interest to the board.

“At the outset, KSCA expresses its disappointment that the IPL Playoff matches have been allotted to other centres,” the KSCA said in its statement.

“Most of the arrangements and protocols have been consistently followed since the inception of the IPL in 2008 and were implemented uniformly during the current season as well, including during earlier playoff matches hosted at Bengaluru.

“The IPL matches conducted in Bengaluru during the current season were widely appreciated for their smooth execution, crowd management, operational efficiency, and overall spectator experience, reaffirming KSCA’s capability to successfully host marquee fixtures of such scale and importance,” the statement added.

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The RCB played five home matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium after Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), despite concerns following the 2025 victory parade stampede outside the venue, completed the required permissions and operational arrangements for hosting IPL fixtures during the season.

KSCA Highlights Bengaluru’s Hosting Record

Further, on the non-allocation of M Chinnaswamy Stadium for the IPL 2026 playoffs, the association reiterated that the venue has a proven track record of successfully hosting high-profile matches and continues to meet all required operational and logistical standards for marquee fixtures.

“The IPL matches conducted in Bengaluru during the current season were widely appreciated for their smooth execution, crowd management, operational efficiency, and overall spectator experience, reaffirming KSCA’s capability to successfully host marquee fixtures of such scale and importance,” KSCA added.

“Despite our preparedness and willingness to host the Playoffs, we understand that the BCCI has taken a decision to allot these matches to other venues.

“While the specific reasons for the same have not been formally communicated to KSCA, we fully respect the prerogative and decision-making authority of the BCCI in this regard,” the statement concluded.

Before the BCCI officially announced the venues for the IPL 2026 playoffs, it was reported that Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium would miss out on the opportunity to host the final, citing ongoing controversy over MLA ticket distribution demands and related administrative concerns involving the Karnataka State Cricket Association.

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