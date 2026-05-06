The KSCA has denied any role in the IPL 2026 ticket black-market probe for RCB matches, clarifying it does not sell tickets to the public. The association stated the accused have no links to it. The IPL final has been moved from Bengaluru.

KSCA Distances Itself from IPL Ticket Probe

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on Wednesday firmly distanced itself from the ongoing probe into alleged black-market ticket sales linked to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, stating that it has no role in the distribution or sale of tickets to the public.

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In an official statement, KSCA spokesperson Vinay Mruthyunjaya addressed media reports suggesting that entities under investigation for procuring tickets and reselling them at inflated prices may have links to the association. Rejecting such claims, KSCA said it is "neither the ticketing agency nor the selling authority" for RCB games, adding that ticket sales "are undertaken exclusively through authorised channels of the franchise and its designated ticketing partners."

Clarifying its limited role, the association noted it only receives a "limited allocation of tickets," which are distributed strictly to cricket-playing clubs, permanent members, and certain statutory or government authorities. It underscored that "KSCA does not sell tickets to the general public."

'Accused Have No Association with KSCA'

Addressing speculation around the accused, KSCA stated unequivocally that "the entities presently under investigation have no direct or indirect association with KSCA," while also confirming that "the individuals involved... are not the members of KSCA."

The association assured that it will "extend its full co-operation to the investigating authorities" and urged officials to "conduct a comprehensive inquiry, identify the offenders, and take appropriate action in accordance with law." Under the leadership of B K Venkatesh Prasad, KSCA reiterated its commitment to maintaining "the highest standards of integrity" while continuing to promote and develop cricket across Karnataka.

IPL 2026 Final Moved from Bengaluru

Earlier today, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that the final of IPL 2026, which was set to be held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, will be hosted by Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31. The IPL statement said, "Bengaluru was originally designated to host the Final. However, owing to certain requirements from the local association and authorities that were beyond the scope of BCCI's established guidelines and protocols, the venue has been shifted and reassigned."