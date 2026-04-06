During an RCB vs CSK match, a video of captain Rajat Patidar seemingly confronting an umpire over a drink went viral. However, the apparent anger was due to a misunderstanding regarding a strategic timeout that the umpire had mistakenly signalled. The situation was quickly clarified by batting coach Dinesh Karthik, revealing the amusing mix-up.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar found himself in a hilarious situation during the drinks break amid the IPL 2026 clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, April 5.

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The RCB registered their second successive win of the season with a 43-run win over the CSK. After posting a solid total of 250/3, thanks to brilliant fifties by Tim David (70*) and Devdutt Padikkal, and Rajat Patidar’s 43-run knock, the hosts bundled out the visitors for 207 in 19.4 overs, despite a 25-ball 50 by Sarfaraz Khan and a 43-run cameo knock by Prashant Veer

Bhuvneshwar Kumar led the bowling attack with figures of 3/41 at an economy rate of 10.20 in four matches. Jacob Duffy (2/58), Krunal Pandya (2/36), and Abhinandan Sharma (2/30) picked two wickets each to ensure the CSK never really recovered from the chase, sealing a convincing win for RCB.

Also Read: How Virat Kohli's technique changed from still to fluid: Ashwin explains

Drinks Break Moment Goes Viral

During the strategic timeout after the 14th over of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s batting, head coach Andy Flower and batting coach Dinesh Karthik, alongside a few other players, ran on to the ground to provide drinks to Devdutt Padikkal and Rajat Patidar.

In a video that went viral on social media, Patidar was seen rushing towards the umpire in a visibly angry manner when an on-field umpire was seen offering a bottle to the RCB skipper, while Dinesh Karthik had a few words with the umpires, with Andy Flower looking on as the situation unfolded.

At the same time, Patidar and Karthik reacted in amusement and slight frustration before the umpire promptly returned the bottle.

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By the end of the 14th over, the RCB crossed the 150-run mark, with Devdutt Padikkal and Rajat Patidar sharing a 58-run partnership for the third wicket before the latter’s dismissal at 151/3.

Thereafter, Tim David and Patidar formed an unbeaten 99-run partnership for the fourth wicket, with the Australian batter contributing nearly 71 % of the runs in that stand, underlining his dominance and helping RCB post a commanding total.

Did Umpires Take Rajat Patidar’s Drink?

The viral video showed Rajat Patidar seemingly confronting the umpire over a drink during the strategic timeout. However, the actual situation was a miscommunication about the timeout itself. In the same video, the RCB batting coach Dinesh Karthik was seen having a conversation with Patidar, who asked him to talk to the umpire.

Karthik, Patidar, and head coach Rajat Patidar walked up to the on-field umpire, as the on-field official had mistakenly given the timeout signal, thinking RCB had requested it. Dinesh Karthik was seemingly asking one of the umpires about the timeout, clarifying that RCB had not actually requested it.

Therefore, the viral video on X (formerly Twitter) shows a moment that looked dramatic but was actually just a misunderstanding. No drink was forcibly taken, and the confrontation was simply the players clarifying the unintended timeout with the umpires before play resumed.

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The defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, will look to continue their winning momentum when they take on the Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Friday, April 10.

The Rajat Patidar-led RCB is questing for the title defence, after having won their maiden IPL title last season, and joining the Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in the elite list of teams to have successfully defended an IPL triumph, making them one of the most formidable sides in the ongoing 2026 season.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Why RCB’s Devdutt Padikkal was ‘Glad’ After Getting Out on 50 against CSK? Explained