David Miller led Delhi Capitals to a thrilling six-wicket victory over RCB with an explosive, unbeaten 22 off 10 balls in a last-over finish. This match-winning performance is being hailed as a redemption for Miller, who had previously made a costly error in a close loss against the Gujarat Titans, turning a past heartbreak into a heroic finish.

Delhi Capitals (DC) middle-order batter David Miller pulled off a thrilling finish in the IPL 2026 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, April 18.

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DC secured its third win of the season with a six-wicket victory over the RCB. With a 176-run target, the Capitals chased it down with a ball to spare in the final over of the match. KL Rahul led the visitors’ batting as an opener, playing a knock of 57 off 34 balls, including 6 fours and 2 sixes, at a strike rate of 167.65. Tristan Stubbs guided the middle order with an unbeaten innings of 60 off 47 balls, 4 fours and a six.

David Miller significantly contributed with an unbeaten innings of 22 off 10 balls, including 2 sixes and a six, at a strike rate of 220.00, as he finished the chase in style to take DC home with a ball to spare in a tense finish.

Also Read: KL Rahul continues fine run vs RCB with match-winning fifty for DC

Miller’s Match-Winning Finish Steals Spotlight

KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs might have laid the foundation with their crucial knocks, but it was David Miller’s explosive finishing that ultimately stole the spotlight and sealed the result for the Delhi Capitals. DC were reeling at 87/4 after Rahul’s dismissal before Stubbs, and skipper Axar Patel revived the run chase with a crucial 47-run stand for the fifth wicket.

However, Axar appeared to be struggling with cramps and retired hurt while batting on 26 off 18 balls, and David Miller joined Stubbs at the crease to carry on DC’s run chase. At one stage, Delhi Capitals needed 41 off 24 balls to win before the equation was brought down to 15 off 6 balls to win, thanks to a blistering late assault from Tristan Stubbs and David Miller’s finishing surge.

When DC needed 13 off 4 balls, Miller smashed two consecutive sixes and a four off Romario Shepherd to take the visitors past the finish line, sealing a six-wicket victory with a ball to spare and completing a memorable finish in Bengaluru.

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Tristan Stubbs and David Miller shared an unbeaten 45-run partnership, guiding DC through the tense final overs as they absorbed pressure, rotated strike smartly, and unleashed crucial boundaries to take the team over the line in a thrilling chase.

David Miller Buries GT Nightmare

David Miller’s match-winning finish against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru wasn’t just a display of composure under pressure, but a powerful response to his earlier heartbreak against the Gujarat Titans, where he refused to give a strike to Kuldeep Yadav when the Delhi Capitals needed 2 runs off 2 balls.

Chasing a 211-run target, the Capitals were restricted to 209/8 in 20 overs, falling just two runs short of the target. The match was not remembered for the DC’s loss, but Miller’s blunder in the final over, where his decision-making under pressure proved costly and became the defining moment of the game.

On the penultimate ball of the match, Miller refused to give a single to Kuldeep, as he apparently wanted to score a winning boundary. Eventually, the plan backfired, as the South African batter couldn’t clear the boundary and Kuldeep Yadav was run out on the final ball, handing the Gujarat Titans a dramatic one-run victory.

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Miller’s heartbreak against the Gujarat Titans was eventually avenged in style as he produced a composed, ice-cold finishing effort against RCB, shutting out past criticism and guiding the Delhi Capitals to a crucial six-wicket victory with his calm presence at the crease in a high-pressure chase.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Sunil Gavaskar Defends David Miller's Mindset After DC’s One-Run Heartbreak vs GT

‘Redemption for David Miller’

David Miller’s redemption was fully on display as he overcame the lingering GT heartbreak narrative, as fans and cricket enthusiasts on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), hailed his composed finishing under pressure and praised him for bouncing back strongly with a match-winning knock for the Delhi Capitals against RCB.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts hailed his earlier ‘brainfade’ moment against the GT to a ‘finisher’s masterclass’ against RCB, alling it a perfect redemption story as he silenced critics with his late explosive cameo to take the DC past the finishing line with a ball to spare in the final over.

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With three wins and two losses, Delhi Capitals has moved to the fourth spot with six points and has a net run rate (NRR) of +0.310 after five matches. The DC will next face the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday, April 21.