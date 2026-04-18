KL Rahul's brilliant 57 off 34 balls powered Delhi Capitals to a victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Rahul, who has an incredible record against RCB, was key in the chase, helping DC climb to fourth in the points table.

Delhi Capitals (DC) and India batter KL Rahul continued his fine run against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) with a match-winning half-century against the defending champions at Bengaluru on Saturday. Rahul smashed 57 in 34 balls, with six fours and two sixes, with a strike rate of 167.65.

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Rahul's Dominance Against RCB

The Bengaluru-born batter holds an incredible record against RCB, scoring 839 runs in 18 innings at an average of 69.91 and a strike rate of 145.65, with a century and five fifties and a best score of 132*. His batting average against RCB is the best by a batter against an opposition in IPL history (among players with a maximum of 500 runs), next to his own average of 65.1 against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI), against whom he has made 977 runs.

Aggressive Approach This Season

In five innings, this tournament, KL has scored 168 runs at an average of 33.60 and a strike rate of 168.00, with two fifties and a best score of 92. Also, as per CricViz, KL has taken a more aggressive approach this season, with his balls per boundary ratio being 2.6, as compared to 4.9 in 2025, 6.0 in 2024 and 7.6 in 2023.

Match Summary and Points Table

With this win, DC has climbed to the fourth spot with three wins and two losses, giving them six points. RCB is in second place, with four wins and two losses, giving them eight points.

RCB Innings

When RCB was put to bat first, they could put up just 175/8 in 20 overs, with Phil Salt (63 in 38 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) being the only massive contributor as wickets fell regularly. Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel took two wickets.

DC's Winning Chase

During the run-chase, DC slipped to 18/3 courtesy a fine spell from Bhuvneshwar, but fifties from KL, Stubbs (60* in 47 balls, with four boundaries) and finishing from Miller (22* in 10 balls, with a four and two sixes) guided DC to a brilliant win. (ANI)