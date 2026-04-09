Despite a sensational 92 from KL Rahul and a valiant effort from David Miller, Delhi Capitals lost to Gujarat Titans by just one run in a nail-biting IPL 2026 clash. Rahul and Miller top the charts for highest chasing averages in IPL history.

Delhi Capitals (DC) star batters David Miller and KL Rahul lead the charts among batters with the highest average while chasing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) out of the 231 batters to have batted at least 10 times in IPL chases. Miller has scored 1,816 runs in 67 innings at an impressive average of 49.08 with a strike rate of 142.54, including 12 fifties and a century, while Rahul has amassed 2,636 runs in 66 innings at 47.92 with a strike rate of 138.22, including 25 fifties.

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GT Clinch Last-Ball Thriller Against DC

The batting heavyweights are the backbone of DC's batting in IPL 2026. However, after a sensational 92 from Rahul and a valiant effort from Miller went in vain, as DC lost their first match of IPL 2026 to Gujarat Titans (GT) by just one run at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday DC opted to bowl first, and knocks from skipper GT Shubman Gill (70 in 45 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes), Washington Sundar (55 in 32 balls, with six fours and two sixes), and Jos Buttler (52 in 27 balls, with three fours and five sixes) took GT to 210/4. A sensational 92 from Rahul in 52 balls, laced with 11 fours and four sixes and knocks from Pathum Nissanka (41 in 24 balls, with six fours and a six) and Miller (41* in 20 balls, with three fours and three sixes) took Delhi close. In a nail-biting IPL 2026 clash, Titans edged out the Delhi Capitals by just 1 run. Needing two runs off the final delivery, Miller missed Prasidh Krishna's delivery, and a brilliant direct hit from GT wicket-keeper Jos Buttler ran out Kuldeep Yadav as he attempted a desperate single, sealing a dramatic victory for GT.

Updated Standings

Following this match, DC is standing at fourth spot in the table with two wins and a loss, while GT has come to sixth spot with a win and two losses. (ANI)