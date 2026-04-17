Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians to claim the top spot in the points table. Skipper Shreyas Iyer hailed Prabhsimran Singh's mature fifty, which, along with his own, secured PBKS's fourth win of the season, dethroning RCB.

After winning the match against the Mumbai Indians (MI), Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer hailed opener Prabhsimran Singh for his growing maturity this season. After a 122-run stand between centurion Quinton de Kock and half-centurion Naman Dhir took MI to 194/6, quickfire fifties from Iyer and Prabhsimran, who put on 139 runs for the third wicket after two early setbacks, helped PBKS register their fourth win of the season and dethrone defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the top spot in the points tally.

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Iyer on Prabhsimran's Maturity

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Iyer said, "Confident and optimistic going forward. We have been playing phenomenally. We know each game is important, it is a collective effort, glad to have a comprehensive win. Prabhsimran has raised his bar, considering the last season, where he swung wild, got runs and gave excellent starts. Now he is got maturity and finishing off games. He is maturing with each game."

Prabhsimran has been PBKS's top-run-getter this season and overall fifth-highest with 211 runs in four innings at an average of 70.33 and a strike rate of almost 173, with two fifties. During his breakthrough season last year, he made 549 runs in 17 matches at an average of 32.29, with a strike rate of 160.52, including four fifties.

Turning Point and Team Philosophy

Iyer pointed out that it was his relay catch involving Xavier Bartlett which changed things for his side and pointed out that his side has a tendency to pull things back just when everything feels out of hand. "My catch was the key to pulling things back (laughs), but we tend to do that. Did that even happen against SRH. We have to be present and enjoy the moment. We have not decided on how to set totals, lucky to have won tosses so far. We have a lot of positive players ready to go out there and express themselves. You need to keep getting better each game, focus on yourselves and that is the recipe we have been following. I have seen crowds coming in numbers, the fan following is going high. Great to see fans showering their love," he added.

Points Table Shake-up

With this win, PBKS have moved to the top spot, with four wins and a no result, with nine points, dethroning the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). MI is at the ninth spot, with a win and four losses.

Match Summary

Put to bat first by PBKS, MI reached 195/6 courtesy a 122-run stand between Quinton de Kock (112* in 60 balls, with eight fours and seven sixes) and Naman Dhir (50 in 31 balls, with three fours and three sixes). Arshdeep Singh (3/22) was the pick of the bowlers for PBKS.

Despite some early wickets, Prabhsimran Singh (80* in 39 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes) and ever-consistent Iyer (66 in 35 balls, with five fours and four sixes) took PBKS to the target in 16.3 overs. (ANI)