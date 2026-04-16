- Home
- Entertainment
- Shreyas Iyer Luxury Apartment: Inside His Rs 12 Crore 4BHK With Sneaker Vault & Luxury Gym
Shreyas Iyer Luxury Apartment: Inside His Rs 12 Crore 4BHK With Sneaker Vault & Luxury Gym
Shreyas Iyer is a big hit with the youth, not just for his cricket but for his super stylish and fit lifestyle. He's all about fashion, workouts, fancy bikes, and travel.
A peek Into Shreyas Iyer’s luxury life
Shreyas Iyer is one of India's top modern cricketers, famous for his powerful batting. He moved into this 4BHK flat in 2020, which is worth around Rs. 12 crore. Besides cricket, his fans love him for his fashion sense, workout routines, and love for travel. He often shares posts about his life on social media, making him a huge fan favourite.
Interior design
The living rooms and bedrooms have a modern but cosy feel. They feature warm oak floors and big glass windows that offer amazing skyline views. The flat also has a master suite, guest rooms, and a walk-in wardrobe for plenty of storage. A large balcony with plants is the perfect spot to relax after a tough match.
A peek Into Shreyas Iyer’s luxury life
One of the coolest parts of Shreyas's Mumbai home is his sneaker vault. It's like a mini-gallery with floor-to-ceiling shelves. Special lighting makes each pair of his trainers pop. For him, this room is a fun way to show his style off the field and he loves his collection.
A peek Into Shreyas Iyer’s luxury life
The cricketer's personal gym is a fitness lover's dream. His home workout space has reflective walls, top-quality equipment, and huge windows that let in lots of sunlight, so he can stay in top form without leaving his flat.
A peek Into Shreyas Iyer’s luxury life
Shreyas Iyer's fancy house in Lower Parel shows his success and lifestyle. It has a personal gym for his cricket training, a high-tech gaming area, and a special room for his shoe collection, reflecting his hobbies.
A peek Into Shreyas Iyer’s luxury life
After a serious on-field accident where he was hospitalised with a spleen injury, his home is his sanctuary for healing. With its prime location and world-class facilities, the Shreyas Iyer mansion is a top property among Mumbai's celebrity homes.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.