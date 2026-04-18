KKR’s winless run in IPL 2026 continues with their fifth loss vs GT, extending the streak to six matches without victory. Under Ajinkya Rahane, poor consistency and a low win rate have triggered fan backlash, with supporters demanding his removal and questioning the decision to replace title-winning captain Shreyas Iyer.

Under the captaincy of Ajinkya Rahane, Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) search for the first win of the IPL 2026 continues as they suffered their fifth defeat with a five-wicket loss to the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, April 17.

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After being bundled out for 180, banking on Cameron Green’s 79-run knock, KKR failed to defend it as GT chased down the 181-run target with a ball to spare in the final over. Shubman Gill played a captain’s innings of 86 off 50 balls, including 8 fours and 4 sixes, at a strike rate of 172.00. Jos Buttler (25), Sai Sudharsan (22), and Glenn Phillips (19) chipped in with useful contributions to keep the chase steady.

Varun Chakravarthy led the KKR bowling attack with a spell of 2/34 at an economy rate of 8.50 in four overs. Sunil Narine (1/28), Vaibhav Arora (1/35), and Ramandeep Singh (1/5) picked a wicket each and kept KKR in the contest at different stages, but GT held their nerves in the death overs to pull off a victory.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Gill disappointed despite GT win, vows to finish better

6 Games, 0 Wins - KKR’s Nightmare Continues in IPL 2026

The nightmare would be an understatement to describe Kolkata Knight Riders’ campaign so far, as the three-time IPL champions have now gone six matches without a win. KKR’s struggles began not this season but since the previous edition of the IPL, with the team failing to find consistency across both batting and bowling departments.

The release of their 2024 IPL-winning captain, Shreyas Iyer, and the appointment of Ajinkya Rahane as the new skipper for the last season appeared to have disrupted the team’s balance, with KKR struggling to rebuild momentum and stability in high-pressure situations.

In IPL 2025, KKR, led by Rahane, failed to defend the title, finishing 8th on the points table and not qualifying for the playoffs. The same pattern of inconsistency has carried into IPL 2026, with KKR once again struggling to close out matches, misfiring in crunch moments, and slipping under pressure despite individual performances showing flashes of promise.

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The central reason for Kolkata Knight Riders’ poor show in the IPL 2026 is Ajinkya Rahane’s inability to inspire consistency and tactical clarity in crunch situations, with the side repeatedly faltering in key moments despite flashes of individual brilliance.

After 19 matches, KKR has won only 5, lost 12, and drawn 2 under the captaincy of Ajinkya Rahane, with a winning percentage of just 26.31%, highlighting the team’s ongoing struggles for consistency and performance under pressure across IPL 2025 and 2026.

Sack Ajinkya Rahane Chorus Grows Among KKR Fans

Kolkata Knight Riders’ poor show across two IPL seasons has put Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy under immense scrutiny as his appointment as skipper by the franchise is now being widely questioned by fans and cricket enthusiasts, with calls growing louder for a change of leadership in the middle of the season.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), the fans, especially KKR supporters and cricket enthusiasts, lashed out at Ajinkya Rahane’s leadership, pointing to KKR’s poor win record, while demanding his removal from the captaincy, as the three-time IPL champions are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

While others compared unfavourably with Shreyas Iyer, highlighting how KKR flourished under his leadership, they argued that the franchise’s decision to move on from a proven title-winning captain has backfired, leaving the team struggling for direction, intent, and consistency under Rahane’s reign.

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After a six-match winless streak, Kolkata Knight Riders’ chances of qualifying for the playoffs have become increasingly slim, as the team need to have a drastic turnaround, winning almost all of their remaining 8 matches to stay in contention for a realistic shot at the IPL 2026 playoffs.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Jasprit Bumrah's On-Field Anger Goes Viral After Wicketless Spell vs RCB (WATCH)