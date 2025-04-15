MS Dhoni turned back the clock with a blistering cameo while Shivam Dube held his nerve as Chennai Super Kings defeated Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets to end their five-match losing streak in the IPL 2025.

A trademark late flourish from MS Dhoni and a composed knock from Shivam Dube helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) break their five-match losing streak with a crucial five-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2025 on Monday.

Dhoni-Dube Show Seals the Deal

Needing 167 to win, CSK were in a spot of bother at 110 for 5 before Dhoni (26* off 11) and Dube (43* off 37) joined forces for a match-winning unbeaten 57-run partnership. The duo played with composure and calculated aggression, taking the game deep and finishing it with three balls to spare.

Dhoni rolled back the years with a dazzling cameo that included four boundaries and a signature one-handed six off Shardul Thakur. His smart manipulation of the field and use of pace from the LSG bowlers proved vital in the chase.

CSK Openers Set the Tone

The foundation was laid by openers Rachin Ravindra (37 off 22) and debutant Shaik Rasheed (27 off 19), who launched a fiery 52-run stand in just 29 balls. While Ravindra dazzled with off-side strokes, Rasheed showcased elegance on the leg side, bringing up CSK’s fifty within five overs.

However, both fell in quick succession, triggering a mini-collapse in the middle overs as Rahul Tripathi and Ravindra Jadeja failed to convert their starts.

Bishnoi, Markram Spark Middle-Over Trouble

Ravi Bishnoi was the pick of the LSG bowlers, bagging two key wickets including Jadeja, while Aiden Markram trapped Ravindra LBW to dent CSK’s momentum. Tripathi, who had survived an early chance, gifted his wicket back to Bishnoi.

Despite LSG’s disciplined bowling through the middle, Dhoni’s arrival turned the tide, as the CSK skipper showed no signs of rust and expertly guided his team home.

Pant’s Return to Form in Vain

Earlier, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant marked a return to form with a gritty 63 off 49 balls. Initially scratchy, Pant found his rhythm midway through the innings and unleashed an array of strokes, including a reverse scoop six off Jamie Overton.

He shared a 53-run stand with Abdul Samad (20) for the fifth wicket, helping LSG recover after early blows.

CSK Bowlers Strike Early

Electing to bowl first, CSK struck early through Khaleel Ahmed and Anshul Kamboj, removing Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran inside the powerplay. Jadeja and Pathirana picked two wickets apiece, while Noor Ahmad stood out with miserly figures of 4-0-13-0, tying down the LSG batters during the crucial middle overs.

Dhoni’s Brilliance in the Field

The 42-year-old Dhoni wasn’t done yet. In the final overs of the LSG innings, he turned the game with two moments of brilliance – a direct hit to dismiss Abdul Samad, and a fine overhead catch to end Pant’s promising innings.