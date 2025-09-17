Smriti Mandhana is in superb form, hitting a record century in the second ODI against Australia after a fifty in the opener. Her performances provide a major boost as India gears up for the Women’s ODI World Cup starting September 30.

Team India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has been in impressive form in the ongoing Women’s ODI series against Australia at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. The ODI series against the Australia women’s team, led by Alyssa Healy, is part of India’s preparations in the lead-up to the Women’s ODI World Cup, which will take place from September 30 onwards.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Smriti Mandhana’s form has emerged as a major boost for Team India as he smashed a century in the ongoing second ODI against Australia on Sunday, September 17. This was followed by a brilliant 58-run knock in the series opener in Mullanpur, showcasing her dominant form and setting the tone for India’s Women’s World Cup campaign. Her performance has seemingly sent a strong message to the opponents about her intent and readiness for the upcoming edition of the Women’s ODI World Cup.

The left-handed opener continues to India’s batting line-up with consistency and impact, which sends a positive message to the team management, led by head coach Amol Muzumdar, about her readiness to shoulder the responsibility in key World Cup matches.

Mandhana peaking her form at the right time

Since the Women’s ODI World Cup is just around the corner, Smriti Mandhana appears to be peaking her form at the right time as Team India prepares for their quest for the maiden World Cup glory. Mandhana did not have an ideal ODI series against England, amassing 115 runs at an average of 38.33 in three matches, but her recent performances against Australia indicate a significant upturn in form.

Mandhana kicked off the ODI series against Australia with a fifty in Mullanpur, but her effort went in vain as Australia chased down the 282-run target in 44.1 overs. In the second ODI, the 29-year-old produced a masterclass innings against touring Australia. Smriti Mandhana smashed her 12th ODI century in just 77 balls, making her the fastest batter to notch up the three-figure mark against Australia.

Smriti Mandhana’s 12th ODI century is the third-most by a woman batter in ODIs, alongside Tammy Beaumont of England. She also became the fastest Indian woman to reach 12 ODI centuries. Mandhana is the only Indian batter to register 10 or more centuries in the Women’s ODIs.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Smriti Mandhana played a brilliant innings of 117 off 91 balls, including 14 fours and 4 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 128.57. At the time of her dismissal, Team India was in a commanding position of 192/4 in 32.2 overs, setting up a strong foundation for the rest of the innings. However, India were bundled out for 292 in 49.5 overs, losing the remaining six wickets in for just 100 runs.

Mandhana’s century knock highlighted the impact of her innings in anchoring the Indian batting line-up.

Mandhana turning form into momentum ahead of World Cup

Since the start of 2025, Smriti Mandhana has registered three centuries and two fifties, showcasing her consistency in the World Cup year. Since Mandhana is one of the batting mainstays for Team India, her current form provides a crucial platform for the Women in Blue as they aim to challenge for the Women’s World Cup title.

Mandhana’s performance in the England ODI series sparked a little concern about her form, but she managed to turn it around with back-to-back impactful innings against Australia, restoring confidence ahead of the Women’s World Cup.

Smriti Mandhana’s recent performances signal that she could be the driving force behind India’s batting in the upcoming edition of the Women’s World Cup, providing both stability and firepower at the top of the order.

Can Smriti Mandhana make an impact in the World Cup?

Smriti Mandhana is set to play her third edition of the Women’s ODI World Cup, having previously participated in the 2017 and 2022 tournaments, where she gained valuable experience and showcased her ability to perform on the biggest stage. In 16 matches, Mandhana has 559 runs, including two centuries and three fifties, at an average of 37.26 in 16 matches.

Since 2024, Smriti Mandhana has amassed 1550 runs, including seven centuries and six fifties, at an average of 59.61 in 26 matches, underlining her remarkable consistency and positioning her as a key contender to influence India’s fortunes in the upcoming Women’s World Cup.

Mandhana has been India’s batting mainstay with her consistent performances over a decade, and her contribution to the top order of the line-up will be crucial in providing stability and setting strong foundations in the upcoming Women’s ODI World Cup. Smriti Mandhana had her best World Cup campaign in 2022, amassing 327 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 46.71 in seven matches.

Smriti Mandhana enters the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup on the back of exceptional form, and her ability to combine aggression with consistency makes her a potential match-winner for Team India.