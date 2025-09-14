Team India secured a seven-wicket victory against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, chasing down a 128-run target with ease. Suryakumar Yadav led the charge with a 47-run knock, supported by Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma's crucial contributions.

The defending champions, Team India, have inched closer to booking the Super 4 stage with a seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 14. This was the first face-off between two arch-rivals since the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

With a 128-run target, the Men in Blue chased it down in 15.5 overs or 24 balls to spare in the run-chase. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav led the batting with a brilliant unbeaten knock of 47 off 37 balls, while Abhishek Sharma unleashed his firepower at the top with an innings of 31 off 13 balls. Tilak Varma chipped in with a crucial innings of 31 off 31 balls. The 56-run stand for the third wicket between Tilak and Suryakumar steadied India’s chase, guiding the team comfortably towards victory.

For Pakistan, Saim Ayub, who fell for a duck in the batting, led the bowling attack by registering the figures of 3/35 at an economy rate of 8.80 in 4 overs. She was the bowler for Pakistan who took all three wickets, while the rest of the bowlers failed to deliver their best. Shaheen Afridi had the worst economy rate of 11.50 as he conceded 23 runs in 2 overs, followed by Sufiyan Muqeem, who had an economy rate of 10.20, conceding 29 runs in 2.5 overs.

India bowlers dismantle Pakistan batting before Afridi's late surge

Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha won the toss and opted to bat first against Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India. However, his decision to bowl in the second innings backfired as Pakistan managed only 127 runs, leaving Team India a modest target of 128 to chase.

The Men in Green collapsed to 49/4 in 10 overs, with Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya providing early breakthroughs by taking a wicket, and Axar Patel picking up a couple of crucial wickets to keep Pakistan under pressure. The two-time Asia Cup champions' collapse did not stop there as they were reduced to 97/8 in 17.4 overs by Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.

However, Shaheen Afridi, who walked out to bat when Pakistan were 83/7, unleashed his firepower as he smashed 33 off 16 balls, including 4 sixes, helping Men in Green reach a total of 127 runs, giving India a modest target of 128.

Kuldeep Yadav led India’s bowling attack as he continued his magical performance, registering figures of 3/18 in four overs, while Axar Patel (2/18) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/28) picked two wickets each. Hardik Pandya and Varun Chakravarthy scalped a wicket each.

An easy win for Team India

In response to the 128-run target, opener Abhishek Sharma could not have asked for a better start as he smashed a four and six off Shaheen Afridi in the opening over. Abhishek and vice-captain Shubman Gill were hoping to form a good partnership until the latter was dismissed for just 10 runs at 22/1.

Thereafter, Abhishek Sharma continued his aggressive stroke play, racing to 31 off just 13 balls before his stay at the crease came to an end at 41/2. Then, Suryakumar Yadav was joined by Tilak Varma at the crease. The pair was forming a crucial partnership but kept their composure, rotating the strike smartly and punishing loose deliveries. They were hoping to take the finish through the finish, but Tilak was dismissed 31 at 97/3.

After Tilak's dismissal, Shivam Dube joined Suryakumar Yadav at the crease. The duo accelerated India's run chase when 18 off 36 balls to win the match. When India needed 3 runs off 26 balls to win, the India skipper smashed a six to take the team past the finishing line.

With a victory over Pakistan, Team India registered two consecutive wins in the Asia Cup 2025 and all but confirmed their berth in the Super 4 stage of the tournament.