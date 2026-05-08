The BCCI is reportedly planning a change in India’s T20I leadership, with Shreyas Iyer likely to take over from Suryakumar Yadav. The decision is driven by the board’s focus on the next T20 World Cup cycle, Suryakumar’s recent batting form, and Iyer’s proven leadership record in the IPL.

Amid the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly preparing for a change in India’s T20I leadership ahead of the series against Ireland and England, which will take place in June and July, respectively.

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Following the conclusion of the IPL 2026, with the final on May 31, Team India will play a two-match T20I series against Ireland on June 26 and 28. This will be the Men in Blue’s first bilateral T20I series since successfully defending the T20 World Cup triumph in March this year. Thereafter, India squad will head to England for the five-match series starting on July 1.

With the next T20 World Cup cycle in focus, the BCCI is reportedly looking to change India’s T20I leadership, with Shreyas Iyer taking over the reins of the Men in Blue from Suryakumar Yadav.

Also Read: GT vs MI, IPL 2026: Suryakumar Yadav Faces Heat Over Poor Form After Another Cheap Dismissal

Shreyas Iyer to Take Over India’s T20I Captaincy

Though Suryakumar Yadav successfully guided Team India to a T20 World Cup title defence, the BCCI appears to be looking toward the future, aiming to groom a long-term leader for the side. According to the report by the Times of India, the BCCI is looking to inject freshness into the team’s leadership structure ahead of upcoming international commitments.

At the heart of this decision, Shreyas Iyer is reportedly seen as the next captain of India’s T20I team. The right-handed batter, who has been out of the T20I setup since December 2023, could not only return to the national side but also as a captain, with the opportunity to lead a young and dynamic squad while shaping India’s strategy for the upcoming T20 World Cup cycle.

Since India is staring at a packed T20I calendar in the buildup to the T20 World Cup 2028 and LA Olympics in the same year, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is reportedly considering handing Iyer the reins for the upcoming assignments to ensure a unified leadership structure.

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There has been a growing demand to hand over India’s T20I captaincy to Shreyas Iyer, given his impressive leadership record in the IPL, particularly with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). At KKR, Iyer led the team to their third IPL title in 2024, before guiding PBKS to their first IPL final since 2014 last season, where they finished as runners-up after losing to the first-time champions, Royal Challengers Bangalore.

As a captain in the IPL, Shreyas Iyer has won 54 matches in 97 outings, boasting a win percentage of 55.7%, which highlights his ability to lead teams successfully under pressure and adapt strategies across different formats and conditions.

Why BCCI is Moving on from Suryakumar Yadav as T20I Captain?

As India's T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav boasts an impressive record, winning 40 matches in 52 outings, with a win percentage of 76.9%, reflecting his consistency and tactical acumen on the international stage. However, the BCCI is reportedly unhappy with Suryakumar’s lean patch with batting.

According to the report by the TOI, the board is ‘running out of patience’ over the 35-year-old’s prolonged lean patch and his ability to contribute in high-pressure situations. While Suryakumar successfully led the Men in Blue to the Asia Cup 2025 and T20 World Cup 2026 titles, his batting statistics appeared to have painted a concerning picture for the selectors.

Since taking over India’s full-time T20I captaincy in 2024, the veteran batter has aggregated 932 runs, including 6 fifties, at an average of 25.88 and a strike rate of 152.03 in 45 matches. Since 2025, Suryakumar has aggregated 702 runs, including 4 fifties, at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 147.16 in 35 matches.

Suryakumar’s batting scrutiny intensified during the T20 World Cup this year, with 84 of his 242 tournament runs coming in a single game against the USA. Moreover, his batting struggle continued into the ongoing IPL 2026, where he has aggregated 195 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 19.50 in 10 matches for the Mumbai Indians.

With the 2028 LA Olympics and the next T20 World Cup cycle in mind, the BCCI appears ready to prioritize a younger, long-term leader in Shreyas Iyer.

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