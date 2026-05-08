BCCI has circulated a detailed advisory to IPL franchises, warning of honey‑trapping risks and tightening security rules. The note outlines strict hotel, movement, accreditation and conduct protocols, with penalties for violations.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued a comprehensive advisory to all IPL franchises, warning them about the dangers of “targeted compromise and honey‑trapping” during the tournament. The seven‑page document, sent on Thursday night by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, outlines strict behavioural and security protocols for players, support staff and franchise owners.

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The advisory highlights the risks of incidents that could lead to serious legal allegations, including sexual misconduct. Saikia urged franchises to remain vigilant and proactive, stressing that high‑profile sporting environments are particularly vulnerable to such threats.

Among the measures introduced, the BCCI has restricted access to players and staff at team hotels. Outsiders will not be permitted entry into private rooms without prior written approval from the Team Manager. Guests must be received only in designated public areas such as lobbies or lounges.

Movement and Accreditation Rules

The board expressed concern over players and staff leaving hotels at irregular hours without informing Security Liaison Officers (SLOs) or Team Integrity Officers (TIOs). All movements outside hotels must now be cleared in advance and logged by designated officials.

Accreditation cards have also been made mandatory at all venues. The advisory noted instances of reluctance among team members to display cards during checks, calling such behaviour unacceptable. Players, staff and franchise representatives must visibly wear accreditation at stadiums, hotels and practice facilities, and produce them whenever requested.

Owner Conduct and Substance Ban

The BCCI has cracked down on franchise owners interacting with players during matches, citing repeated violations of the Player and Match Official Access (PMOA) protocol. Owners are barred from approaching or physically engaging with players in dugouts, dressing rooms or playing areas.

The advisory also prohibits vaping and use of electronic cigarettes inside dressing rooms, dugouts, hotels and practice venues. This follows recent incidents, including Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag being fined for vaping. The board warned that such conduct may constitute a cognisable offence under Indian law.