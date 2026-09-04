India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, recovering from a quadriceps strain, spent time with BSF personnel in Bengaluru. His viral new bald look grabbed attention, while a fresh niggle delayed his international comeback, leaving his return still unclear.

Team India all-rounder and Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya spent time with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru on Thursday, September 3.

Hardik is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the Bengaluru facility following a quadriceps strain that has kept him on the sidelines. The 32-year-old was not included in India’s 15-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan as he reportedly suffered a fresh leg niggle during his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, delaying his much-awaited international comeback.

Additionally, Hardik has been in the news of late for intense trade speculations regarding his IPL future. With high-profile talks linking him to other franchises like Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) in the earlier trading window, the star all-rounder is likely to stay on with Mumbai Indians for IPL 2027.

Also Read: BCCI reviews overseas losses, chalks out strategy for future SENA tours

Hardik Pandya’s Pictures with BSF Jawans Go Viral

Amid injury concerns and ongoing speculations regarding his franchise future, the star all-rounder Hardik Pandya took time out from his rigorous recovery schedule to interact with Border Security Force personnel.

The pictures that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), showed Hardik posing alongside the BSF personnel, sporting his new bald look and smiling for the cameras. The all-rounder, who was in his casual outfit, was smiling cheerfully as the security forces lined up alongside him for group photographs.

The viral pictures provided a refreshing break from the usual heavy headlines surrounding his prolonged injury layoff, ongoing fitness work at his new permanent training base in Bengaluru, and the perpetual chatter regarding his IPL future.

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Hardik Pandya recently shaved his head when he visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, where devotees traditionally offer their hair as an act of faith and gratitude. However, the all-rounder gave a fresh twist to his new look while interacting with the BSF personnel, drawing plenty of attention from fans on social media.

When Will Hardik Return to Action?

Hardik Pandya has not played any competitive match since May 24, during Mumbai Indians' final league match of the 2026 IPL season against the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium.

Due to a quadriceps strain, Hardik was not picked up for the T20I series against Ireland and Zimbabwe, the white-ball tour of England, and the upcoming Asian Games. Now, the all-rounder has been omitted from the India squad for Afghanistan T20Is after he reportedly sustained a niggle during rehabilitation in Bengaluru.

Since Hardik Pandya is one of the key members in India’s setup, the selectors and the team management are likely to closely monitor his recovery and avoid rushing him back into action. With his latest niggle forcing him to pause his bowling workload, his return will depend on achieving full fitness and receiving clearance from the medical team.

If Hardik regains full fitness this month, he could be included in the India squad for the white-ball series against the travelling West Indies team, which gets underway later this month, though the selection committee is prepared to exercise extreme caution to ensure his long-term durability, keeping in mind the next year’s ODI World Cup.

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