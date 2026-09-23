Indian table tennis pairs Manush Shah-Diya Chitale and Harmeet Desai-Yashaswini Ghorpade won their respective mixed doubles matches at the Asian Games 2026. India also saw success in rowing and shooting, with athletes advancing to finals.

Table Tennis Victories

Indian table tennis pairs Manush Shah-Diya Chitale and Harmeet Desai-Yashaswini Ghorpade registered wins in their respective mixed doubles Round 2 matches at the Asian Games 2026 on Wednesday. Manush and Diya defeated Sri Lanka’s Chanul Kulappuwawadu and Bimandee Swarna 3-0, winning 11-8, 12-10, 11-4. Harmeet and Yashaswini also advanced after beating the Maldives’ Mohamed Ismail and Fathimath Ali in their Round 2 encounter, according to ESPN.

Canoeing and Rowing Updates

In canoe sprint, India’s Parvathy Geetha and Phairembam Soniya Devi qualified for the women’s kayak double 500m semifinals after finishing last in Heat A with a time of 2:02.538, 14.820 seconds behind the leaders. The top three boats advanced directly to Final A.

India also secured progress in other events on Day 4 of the Games. In rowing, Balraj Panwar finished third in his men’s single sculls heat and fourth overall to qualify for the final. Satnam Singh and Salman Khan finished second in their men’s doubles sculls heat and fourth overall, also advancing to the final.

In canoe sprint, Harshwardhan Shaktawat, Varinder Singh, L Naocha Singh Oinam and Arun Singh finished third in the men’s kayak four 500m heat to qualify for the final. Megha Pradeep placed fifth in the women’s canoe single 200m heats and advanced to the semifinals.

Shooting and Swimming Results

In shooting, Manu Bhaker qualified for the women’s 10m air pistol individual final after finishing third in qualification with 579-20x. Suruchi Inder Singh and Esha Singh missed out on the final.

In swimming, Benedicton Beniston finished fourth in his men’s 100m butterfly heat and 13th overall, while Sajan Prakash did not start. Both missed out on the final. Vedaant Madhavan finished sixth and Aneesh Sunil fourth in their respective men’s 200m freestyle heats, with qualification still to be determined.

Jaswinder Singh and Nitin Kumar finished fourth in the men’s pair rowing heats and advanced to Final B. India’s women’s four rowing team of Gurbani Kaur, Aleena Anto, Tendenthoi Haobijam and Poonam also competed in the heats.

Looking Ahead

Looking ahead, India’s men’s badminton team, which has already secured a medal, will face China in the semifinals as it looks to progress to the final. Wushu athlete Roshibina Devi will also aim to reach the final of her event on Wednesday. (ANI)