Team India opener Pratika Rawal is set to receive her Women’s World Cup winner’s medal, thanks to the intervention of ICC Chairman Jay Shah. Pratika Rawal was among the standout performers for the Women in Blue in the tournament before her injuries to her knee and ankle ruled her out of the semifinal and final against Australia and South Africa, respectively.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India ended the nation’s long-awaited dream of lifting the coveted trophy by defeating South Africa in the high-stakes final at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2. All members of the Indian squad received a winner’s medal, but Pratika did not receive one as he was replaced by Shafali Verma in the squad.

As per the ICC rule, only players who were part of the official playing squad for the final are entitled to receive winners’ medals, which initially left Pratika Rawal out. Shafali, who played the semifinal and final, was presented with the winner’s medal during the post-final presentation, as per ICC regulations.

Pratika Rawal to Get Winner’s Medal

Speaking to News18, Pratika Rawal revealed that she will receive the World Cup winner’s medal after Jay Shah texted the team’s manager, ensuring that the Indian opener’s vital contribution throughout the tournament was acknowledged.

The 25-year-old further added that she became emotional after seeing the winner’s medal of one of her teammates.

“Jay Shah texted our manager that I want to make arrangements to get medal for Pratika," the Delhi cricketer said.

“So, finally, I now do have my own medal. The first time I opened it up (medal given to her by support staff), and I looked towards it, I was almost in tears. I’m not a person who cries a lot, but that emotion was real, that feeling of join us," she added.

Pratika Rawal was the second-highest run-getter for Team India in the Women’s World Cup 2025, amassing 308 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 51.33 in seven matches. However, Rawal could not further participate in the tournament due to knee and ankle injuries and was replaced by Shafali Verma in the 15-member squad.

‘The Medal is on the Way’

Pratika Rawal further revealed that ICC chairman Jay Shah asked the board if they can send a winner’s medal to her, adding that she wore the medal given by the support staff for a photoshoot with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence at Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi.

“Jay Shah told us that he is asking the ICC if they can send a medal. So that medal is going to take some while to reach me. So, one of the support staff gave me their medal to wear for now. Consider that I have my own. So, the medal is on the way," the 25-year-old said.

Pratika Rawal made her ODI debut for India in December last year and went on to cement her place in the team with her consistent performance, and became part of the Women’s World Cup team. In her ODI career, Pratika Rawal has amassed 1110 runs, including two centuries and seven fifties, at an average of 50.45 in 24 matches.