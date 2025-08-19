This Live Blog has now ended. For more stories around India's Asia Cup 2025 squad click below link.
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad ANNOUNCED: Shubman Gill named vice-captain as India announces 15-member T20 Asia Cup squad. Jasprit Bumrah included despite fitness doubts, Kuldeep Yadav drafted, and Jitesh Sharma as backup keeper. Yashasvi Jaiswal named standby. India in Group A with Pakistan, Oman, UAE.
India's 15-member Asia Cup 2025 squad was announced by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, featuring Suryakumar Yadav as Captain and Shubman Gill as Vice-Captain.
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement Live Updates: Harsha Bhogle Speaks Out
"The team India has picked means they will play two spinners and two quicks (Varun, Axar, Bumrah, Arshdeep) plus Hardik with Abhishek as the 3rd spinner and Dube to bowl an over or two if needed," said Harsha Bhogle on Team India's squad.
"It also means that only one of Tilak or Samson can play since having Gill as vc means you will have to play him. You could of course play both Varun and Kuldeep but hardly anyone in the modern game goes in with only 7 batters."
“It means that Hardik/Dube/Rinku/Axar will float from 5-8. They could use Tilak at 5 but as we have seen with MI, it doesn't work too well. Alternately, Tilak bats at 3 and Jitesh plays as a finisher at no 6/7.”
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement Live Updates: Key Talking Points
- Test skipper Shubman Gill appointed as vice-captain of India’s T20 squad for the Asia Cup starting September 9 in the UAE.
- Jasprit Bumrah included in the 15-member squad despite doubts over his availability due to the upcoming home Test series against the West Indies in October.
- Gill replaces Axar Patel as deputy to skipper Suryakumar Yadav.
- "Gill's form in England was something we expected but he exceeded it all," said chief selector Ajit Agarkar.
- This will be Bumrah's first T20 tournament since last year's World Cup.
- Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav drafted into the squad.
- Jitesh Sharma selected as the back-up wicketkeeper batter.
- Yashasvi Jaiswal named among the five standby players.
- "It's unfortunate Jaiswal has had to miss out but he will have to wait," Agarkar added.
- India is placed in Group A of the Asia Cup alongside Pakistan, Oman, and UAE.
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement Live Updates: Who will be openers alongside Abhishek Sharma?
"Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson - two very good opening options to have alongside Abhishek Sharma. They'll take a call in Dubai [on who plays in the XI]," says Ajit Agarkar.
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement Live Updates: Look at 15-Member Team
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement Live Updates: Why Shreyas Iyer is not there as well
"With regards to Shreyas, I mean, we can replace that. Again, no fault of his. Nor is it ours. It's just that he can pick 15 and, at the moment, he might have to wait for his chance," says chief selector Ajit Agarkar.
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement Live Updates: Why Yashasvi Jaiswal has not been selected in the 15-man squad
"With regards to Yashasvi Jaiswal, I mean it's just unfortunate again. Abhishek Sharma, what he's done over the last few months or a year or so that he's been with the team. Plus, that he can bowl a little bit gives us an option, if required, by the captain," says Ajit Agarkar.
“One of these guys was always going to miss out. It's just unfortunate that Jaiswal might have to wait for his chance,” he added.
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement Live Updates: Stand-by players
Prasidh Krishna
Washington Sundar
Riyan Parag
Dhruv Jurel
Yashasvi Jaiswal
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement Live Updates: Suryakumar Yadav on squad picked for Asia Cup
“We have lovely players around with amazing skills which makes my job easier.”
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement Live Updates: Why Shubman Gill has been selected in the squad
"He has exceeded all our expectations," says Ajit Agarkar.
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement Live Updates: Agarkar on Jaiswal and Iyer Missing Out
“It's very unfortunate for Yashasvi Jaiswal, with Abhishek doing well, he can bowl as well - one of the two was going to miss out - same with Shreyas, not his fault.”
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement Live Updates: Ajit Agarkar on Jasprit Bumrah's workload management
“We have had a nice break...We are trying to look after him.”
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement Live Updates: Surya Kumar Yadav Captain, Shubman Gill Vice-Captain
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement Live Updates: R Ashwin Backs Shreyas Iyer's Selection
"If you look at it very logically, there is nothing much to talk about. The team almost picks itself, but if there can be some surprise, I'm genuinely speaking, I've said this before as well, I think Shreyas Iyer deserves to be in that side. But even if Shreyas Iyer makes the cut, it would be a bit of a surprise because every guy who played in the T20 has performed. If Shreyas Iyer has to play, he has to bat at No. 3," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.
"If I am selecting Shreyas Iyer, I would want him to bat at No. 3, the place where he expressed himself. He was unstoppable; nobody could stop him throughout the IPL. He gave a tough time to both spinners and fast bowlers," he added.
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement Live Updates: Aakash Chopra Speaks Out (WATCH)
