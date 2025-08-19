"The team India has picked means they will play two spinners and two quicks (Varun, Axar, Bumrah, Arshdeep) plus Hardik with Abhishek as the 3rd spinner and Dube to bowl an over or two if needed," said Harsha Bhogle on Team India's squad.

"It also means that only one of Tilak or Samson can play since having Gill as vc means you will have to play him. You could of course play both Varun and Kuldeep but hardly anyone in the modern game goes in with only 7 batters."

“It means that Hardik/Dube/Rinku/Axar will float from 5-8. They could use Tilak at 5 but as we have seen with MI, it doesn't work too well. Alternately, Tilak bats at 3 and Jitesh plays as a finisher at no 6/7.”

Scroll to load tweet…