A fan went viral during India Women’s ODI against Zimbabwe for using binoculars aligned with her smartphone to capture close-up shots. India bowled Zimbabwe out for 197 and looked to carry their 3-0 T20I series sweep into the ODI leg at Vadodara too.

An Indian female spectator was spotted using a clever DIY camera setup, aligning her smartphone lens directly with a pair of binoculars during India Women’s first ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand at Kottambi Stadium in Vadodara on Friday, October 23.

Zimbabwe skipper Nomvelo Sibanda won the toss and opted to bat first against Smriti Mandhana-led Team India. However, the visitors struggled to set a competitive total against India's disciplined bowling performance, as they were bundled out for 197 in 49.5 overs, despite Beloved Biza’s fighting 62-run innings.

For India, Shree Charani (4/23), Kranti Gaud (3/42), and Deepti Sharma (2/44) did the heavy lifting to restrict the visitors, as the hosts have set themselves up comfortably in the run chase.

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Viral, ‘Technologia’ Moment Steals Spotlight

As the Women in Blue managed to capitalise on the bowling effort, the match's biggest talking point off the pitch came from an ingenious spectator in the stands. Since fans and spectators continually look for innovative ways to get closer to their sporting idols, this clever fan proved that necessity is truly the mother of invention.

In a video posted by Star Sports on its Instagram handle, the broadcaster's camera zeroed in on an Indian female fan who turned her seat into a makeshift photo studio. Using a clever digiscoping technique, she held her smartphone camera directly against the eyepiece of a pair of binoculars.

This technique has apparently enabled the female spectator to snap crystal-clear, magnified close-ups of her favourite players straight from her seat in the stands. Since a pair of binoculars allows the spectator to magnify distant subjects, she effectively bypassed stadium distance for the ultimate vantage point.

The broadcaster termed the moment as pure ‘Technologia,’ as the female spectator’s resourceful hack instantly went viral across social media.

Since fans often capture pictures and videos as part of their matchday experience, this clever trick elevated standard smartphone photography into an art form.

Team India Aims to Carry T20I Momentum into ODI Leg of the Home Series

Meanwhile, the Women in Blue, led by Smriti Mandhana, who succeeded Harmanpreet Kaur as the captain for all formats of the game, began her full-time ODI captaincy tenure with absolute tactical clarity and focus, with Deepti Sharma taking up the role of vice-captain.

Under Mandhana’s leadership, Team India swept the three-match T20I series 3-0 against Zimbabwe, and they now look eager to replicate that dominance in the 50-over format. All three T20I matches were played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

India and Zimbabwe women’s teams travelled to Vadodara for the three-match ODI series at Kottambi Stadium. In fact, the ongoing bilateral series between the two is the first ever in women’s international cricket, marking a new chapter in the two teams’ bilateral rivalry.

Following a 3-0 T20I series sweep, Team India heads into the ODI matches brimming with confidence, ready to test their depth and continue their stellar run under the new leadership.

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