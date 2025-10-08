Ahead of the 2nd Test vs West Indies, Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul are nearing 4,000 Test runs. Jadeja, in sublime form, needs just 10 more, while Rahul is 111 runs away from the milestone as India aim to continue their dominant run in the series.

Ahead of the second Test between India and the West Indies at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium starting from October 10 onwards, two of India's premium batters, Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul, are heading towards the 4,000-run mark in Test cricket.

The second Test of the series will start from Friday onwards, with India already 1-0 up in the series.

Jadeja continues his impressive run form in Tests

Jadeja, who cracked a brilliant 104* in the previous Ahmedabad Test and took home the 'Player of the Match' honours, combined with a four-wicket haul, is just 10 runs away from the milestone. In 86 Tests, he has scored 3,990 runs at an average of 38.73, with six centuries and 27 fifties.

The all-rounder is in red-hot form this year, with 659 runs made already in seven Tests and 13 innings at an average of 82.37, including two centuries and five fifties. With a 516-run series in England and several vital contributions, the all-rounder is experiencing an unprecedented hot run of form, which does not seem likely to stop anytime soon.

Rahul is in form of his life

KL, who broke his nine-year-long drought of a home Test ton at Ahmedabad, will be aiming to continue with his incredible streak of scores. Currently, he is at 3,889 runs in 64 Tests and 112 innings at an average of 36.00, with 11 centuries and 19 fifties. His best score is 199. Another 111 runs will take him to the milestone.

The elegant right-hander is experiencing his best form in Tests this year, with 649 runs in seven matches and 13 innings, averaging almost 50, with three centuries and two fifties and a best score of 137. With a 532-run series against England, the Karnataka star achieved his best Test series ever this year. (ANI)