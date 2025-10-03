KL Rahul scored a classy century in the first Test against West Indies, his first at home in nine years. Fifties from Shubman Gill, Dhruv Jurel, and Ravindra Jadeja helped India dominate Day 2, and Rahul’s celebration was for his daughter Evaarah.

Team India opener KL Rahul has notched up a classy century on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test of the two-match series against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, October 3. The hosts resumed their first batting innings at 121/2, with KL Rahul and skipper Shubman Gill unbeaten on 53 and 18.

Rahul and Gill carried on their partnership and helped Team India take a 26-run lead before the India captain was dismissed for 50 by West Indies captain Roston Chase at 188/3. Thereafter, KL Rahul was joined by Dhruv Jurel at the crease to carry on the hosts’ first innings batting. After Shubman Gill’s dismissal, KL Rahul anchored the innings and steadily built his knock while keeping India in control alongside Dhruv Jurel, who offered support at the other end.

In the 65th of India’s first innings batting, KL Rahul completed his 11th Test century and first at home since 2016. As soon as he reached his hundred by taking a single off Chase’s delivery, the right-handed batter took off his helmet and kissed the badge, as the teammates in the dressing room stood up to applaud a fine century.

KL Rahul’s stay at the crease put pressure on West Indies bowlers, as Team India went past a 50-run lead and 200-run mark in the first innings before the lunch break on Day 2 of the series opener.

A Special Century with Special Celebration

KL Rahul ended his nine-year drought of a Test century at home. The last time the opener scored a century in the home Test was against England, when he was dismissed for 199 in the Chennai Test. Since then, the right-handed batter has scored seven centuries in overseas Tests and had to wait nearly a decade to finally bring up his second Test century in front of a home crowd.

However, what caught the attention of fans was his celebration with the ‘fingers in mouth’ gesture after reaching the century, which soon became the talking point. After kissing his badge on the helmet, Rahul put two fingers in his mouth as a sweet gesture dedicated to his daughter Evaarah. KL Rahul’s wife, Athiya Shetty, daughter of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, gave birth to a baby girl on March 24 this year.

Athiya Shetty took to her Instagram handle and celebrated her husband, KL Rahul’s century by captioning ‘The best for his best’, with a picture of him doing the ‘fingers in the mouth’ gesture for their daughter.

KL Rahul has carried on his impressive run of form in Tests from the series against England, where he was one of India’s standout batters. He finished the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series as the third-highest run-getter with 532 runs, including 2 centuries and as many fifties, at an average of 53.20 in 5 matches and 10 innings.

Team India continues dominance over West Indies on Day 2

Meanwhile, Team India has maintained its dominance over West Indies on Day 2, with the batters consolidating the first-innings lead. KL Rahul’s stay at the crease came to an end right after lunch break, dismissed for 100 at 218/4.

Thereafter, Dhruv Jurel was joined by Ravindra Jadeja at the crease. The pair carried on India’s momentum, which was first set up by KL Rahul and Shubman Gill with their 98-run stand for the second wicket, helping the hosts take the first innings lead. Jurel and Jadeja steadied India’s ship and took the team past a 155-run lead, helping India cross the 300-run mark in the first innings before tea on Day 2.

Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja completed their fifties, putting on a crucial partnership that further strengthened India's dominance and commanding position in the series opener. At the end of session 2, Team India posted a total of 326/4 in 96 overs, with Jurel and Jadeja batting on 68 and 50, respectively, alongside a 164-run lead in the first innings.