Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif hailed opener KL Rahul following his century against the West Indies at Ahmedabad, saying that his biggest strength is "belief and hard work" and slammed his critics for "changing opinions" after a few great innings.

KL brought his first home century since 2016 and only his second at home during the WI Test at Ahmedabad, grinding out a masterclass of 100 in 197 balls, with 12 fours. This also made him join the elite company of Indian openers with 10 or more Test tons. After a blockbuster tour to England as a 'wiseman' guiding the youth in the absence of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin, KL looks to take the home season by storm in what has been his strongest Test year so far.

‘His critics say there is no one like KL Rahul’

However, this season has come after years of being inconsistent, not being able to convert his starts into something big and being on the sidelines due to injuries. Despite his shot selection and sound technique, his batting average in mid-to-early thirties drew a lot of criticism from fans and experts. However, with this blockbuster year, his average has boosted to 36.00 and could only go higher from here.

Kaif posted on his X, saying, "How opinions change after scoring in few innings.. Now his critics say there is no one like him. Remember: KL Rahul strength is his belief and hard work. That's what makes him rise after every fall and perform despite the pressure. @klrahul."

Now, KL joins Sunil Gavaskar (33 centuries), Virender Sehwag (22 centuries) and Murali Vijay (12 centuries) as the fourth member of the 10-plus century club as a Test opener for India. Gambhir and Rohit have managed nine centuries as Test openers for India, as per Wisden.

KL Rahul ends 9-year drought of Test century at home

He had last managed a century at home soil against England in December 2016 at Chennai, scoring 199. This is the fourth-longest an Indian has had to wait between two centuries at home, with Ravichandran Ashwin's wait at 36 innings being the longest. 3211 days gap between the first and second Test hundred at home for KL Rahul - it is the longest such gap for an Indian batter between two centuries at home.

This year officially marks KL at his best in Tests, with 649 runs in seven matches and 13 innings at an average of 54.08, with three centuries and two fifties and a best score of 137.

Rahul's impressive run in England Test Series

His best Test series outing also came this year against England in the UK, ending the five-match series as the third-highest run-getter with 532 runs in 10 innings at an average of 53.20, with two centuries and two fifties.

Since his return as an opener during the tour to Australia last year, KL has been on a roll, with 884 runs in 10 matches, 19 innings at an average of 49.11, with three centuries and four fifties and best score of 137.

At the end of the second session on day two, India was 326/4, with Dhruv Jurel (68*) and Ravindra Jadeja (50*) unbeaten.

Brief Scores: India: 326/4 (KL Rahul 100, Dhruv Jurel 68*, Roston Chase 2/37) against WI: 162 (Justin Greaves 32, Shai Hope 26, Mohammed Siraj 4/40). (ANI)